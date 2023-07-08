Oregon Women’s Basketball: Comparing Transfer Performances

With the increase in portal activity the past two or three seasons, we’ve seen a fair number of Ducks - some highly regarded - enter the transfer portal for other schools. Our time today is not to speculate as to the why of a player’s choice to enter the portal. It’s enough that they made the choice, and the reasoning for wanting to play at a different school is as different as the players entering the portal.

That’s not the purpose of this examination. What we’re doing is taking a look at each player’s statistics at their last season at Oregon and then comparing that with the player’s stats at the new school. You can infer what you like from the numbers; after all, as Mark Twain famously put it, there are lies, damn lies, and statistics.

Our information here is limited to players that came on board in the 2020 and 2021 cycle. There were a number of high-profile transfers at or by the end of the current season - Jennah Isai, Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers, Sedona Prince - but because they have not played at their respective new schools yet, that look we need to be at another time.

Kylee Watson

At Oregon (20-12, 11-6 Pac-12) 2021-22

At Notre Dame (27-6, 15-3 ACC) 2022-23

Kylee Watson School GP Avg Min Field Goals Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG School GP Avg Min Field Goals Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG Oregon 32/32 16.4 51/93 .548 18/44 .409 94/2.9 120/3.8 Notre Dame 33/33 23.6 95/158 .601 36/72 .500 140/4.2 226/6.8

Watson plays defense and post, and does not shoot 3’s, so that is not reflected in her chart. All of her statistics increased on a team that was better than either Oregon team the past two seasons - Last year’s ND squad reached the NCAA tournament and lost in the third round.

Maddie Scherr

At Oregon (20-12, 11-6 Pac-12) 2021-22

At Kentucky (12-19, 2-14 SEC) 2022-23

Maddie Scherr School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG Oregon 31/32 27.2 55/160 .344 22/67 .328 15/19 .789 115/3.7 147/4.7 Kentucky 28/28 31.7 105/275 .382 35/105 .333 79/86 .919 145/5.2 324/11.6

Scherr transferred to an SEC school that was only kept out of the cellar by Texas A&M. That said, her production significantly improved with only slightly more minutes per game played.

Angela Dugalic

At Oregon (15-9, 10-7 Pac-12) 2020-21

At UCLA (18-13, 8-8 Pac-12) 2021-22

Angela Dugalic School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG Oregon 24/24 12.2 36/85 .424 5/21 .238 5/6 .833 97/4.0 82/3.4 UCLA 14/31 17.35 39/84 .464 4/12 .333 9/21 .429 63/4.5 91/6.5

Dugalic’s stats are inconclusive. Some marks are better than others. She transferred from Oregon at the end of the 20-21 season and then missed the first part of 21-22 at UCLA with a preseason injury and only played in the final 14 games. Unfortunately, she missed all of last season with an injury.

Sydney Parrish

At Oregon (20-12, 11-6 Pac-12) 2021-22

At Indiana (28-4, 16-2 Big-10) 2022-23

Sydney Parrish School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG Oregon 32/32 24.7 140/381 .367 52/147 .354 30/40 .750 106/3.3 272/8.5 Indiana 32/32 29.1 130/290 .448 55/150 .367 70/98 .714 174/5.4 385/12.0

More so at Indiana than at Oregon, Parrish shows the kind of numbers that made her a 5* recruit at Oregon. Last season, Indiana was first in the Big-10. They lost in the Big-10 semifinals but were a #1 seed in the NCAA tournament, losing in the second round to #9 Miami.

It’s impossible to not believe that Parrish was very happy with the move to Indiana, and making solid contributions to a much better team.

Taylor Bigby

At Oregon (20-12, 11-6 Pac-12) 2021-22

At USC (21-10, 11-7 Pac-12) 2022-23

Taylor Bigby, nation’s No. 24 overall prospect, signs with Oregon Ducks women’s basketball https://t.co/dtyr72jXpd pic.twitter.com/061TtPOTrO — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) November 12, 2020

Taylor Bigby School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG Oregon 9/32 10.6 7/28 .250 0/7 .000 0/0 .000 10/1.1 18/2.0 USC 31/31 17.8 43/112 .384 23/60 .383 28/36 .778 51/1.6 137/4.4

It’s not hard to understand why Bigby transferred early in the 21-22 season; for whatever reason(s) she wasn’t getting a whole lot of playing time. And while her numbers may not jump off the page like some others, she is doing more with more average minutes played.