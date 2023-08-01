 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 8-1-23: Fully-Functioning Ferguson

Mariotasmustache
NCAA Football: Oregon at Arizona Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks off to blazing start in 2025, among top-ranked schools in national rankings

Dan Lanning’s reaction to Colorado leaving Pac-12: ‘I don’t remember them winning anything’

Lanning says tight end Terrence Ferguson is ready to go

FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY: 5 TAKEAWAYS

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

