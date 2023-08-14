Filed under: Quack Fix 8-14-23: Almost Time to Kick It Off! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Aug 14, 2023, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 8-14-23: Almost Time to Kick It Off! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Bucky Irving commands spotlight following breakout season Ducks’ departure from Pac-12 has some Oregon lawmakers ready to act Jesse Zarzuela officially signs with Oregon men’s basketball FOOTBALL PRACTICE RECAP: AUG. 12 HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack This Week on ATQ MBB: Hooping in the Big 10 From Beyond The Arc: Colorado WBB 2023 Preview From Beyond The Arc: Arizona WBB 2023 Preview Charting Big Ten Football 2021-2022 Quack Fix 8-10-23: Croots Flock to Eugene Loading comments...
Loading comments...