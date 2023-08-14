 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 8-14-23: Almost Time to Kick It Off!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Syndication: The Register Guard Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bucky Irving commands spotlight following breakout season

Ducks’ departure from Pac-12 has some Oregon lawmakers ready to act

Jesse Zarzuela officially signs with Oregon men’s basketball

FOOTBALL PRACTICE RECAP: AUG. 12

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

