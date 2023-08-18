Football: Fall Camp Practice Report

With the season fast approaching, Oregon Football held three more practices this week, preparing for what could be a very successful season, and which will also be their last in the Pac-12.

On Monday the Ducks were coming off of the first major preseason scrimmage at Autzen Stadium, and the focus was on the play of the defensive backs, coached by Demetrius Martin.

Martin was pleased with the timing and spacing of the unit and said that they were able to get their hands on several balls. With other elite quarterbacks like Michael Pennix, Caleb Williams, and Cameron Rising facing off against Oregon this season, the group should have their work cut out for them.

On Tuesday Oregon took practice indoors to the Mo with temperatures soaring and wildfire smoke making an appearance. Head coach Dan Lanning addressed afterward what improvements he would like to see and noted that specific areas he would like to see get better included tackling, catching passes, and quarterback protection. Considering Bo Nix will be the heartbeat of the offense, it’s understandable that emphasis would be placed on his protection, especially after seeing how much it could affect Oregon last year against Washington when a single missed drive by Nix opened the window for the Huskies to pull the upset.

With the smoke clearing on Wednesday, Oregon was back outside to face the heat and Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer updated everyone on how his crew was doing. Mehringer noted how great it was to have probable starter Terrance Ferguson back in the mix after he was injured during spring ball. He also noted that Patrick Herbert, also fully healthy, was beginning to blossom and that he was impressed with the toughness of transfer Casey Kelly.

Oregon will hold one more practice today and will then scrimmage again on Saturday at Autzen.