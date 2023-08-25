Football: Fall Camp Report

As Oregon Football wraps up its third week of Fall Camp, the practices have been taking place earlier, and the Ducks are now barely more than a week away from kicking off the 2023 season.

On Monday morning Oregon was back at it after a second Saturday scrimmage at Autzen Stadium, and new Offensive Coordinator Will Stein was on hand to discuss what he had gleaned from the performances so far.

Stein said he believes the players are beginning to grasp the identity of his offense, which starts with physicality up front and the ability to run downhill. Stein said that his biggest message for the offense after the two scrimmages thus far has been not to beat themselves, and referred specifically to being properly aligned pre-snap, reading formations, and eliminating false starts.

Stein said that once they iron out the intricacies, he’d like to let the team “play free”.

On Tuesday morning, it was time for Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi to give his two cents. Lupoi noted the importance of attacking the ball, and that a particular focus was addressing where they went wrong last season from the standpoint of pass defense and winning third downs. Lupoi said that during Saturday’s scrimmage the first unit allowed a sustained drive, but were successful in getting a red zone stop. The next two groups forced a turnover and then forced a three-and-out.

Wednesday marked the conclusion of Fall Camp, and starting quarterback Bo Nix met with the media, discussing, among other topics, his new billboards that are up in Dallas and New York. Nix said that while the attention they would draw for the University was great, the team wasn’t going to let it distract them from their top priority: winning football games. Though he said it was cool to see himself featured, Nix noted that he wouldn’t be in the position he was without his teammates.

Oregon will hold its final scrimmage Saturday before entering into Game Week prep as Portland State pays a visit to Eugene on Saturday, September 2nd.