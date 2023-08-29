Filed under: Quack Fix 8-29-23: Ready for Takeoff! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Aug 29, 2023, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 8-29-23: Ready for Takeoff! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Where Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix Ranks in Week 1 Heisman Odds 5 keys to success for Oregon football in the 2023 season LOOK: Bo Nix Heisman campaign spreads to New York Times Injury Report: Updated news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game vs Portland State HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack From Beyond The Arc: Arizona State MBB 2023 Preview Oregon Volleyball Sweeps In Honolulu Quack Fix 8-28-23: Pick the Pac This Week on ATQ Oregon Soccer Battles To 0-0 Tie With Missouri State Duck Dive: Pac-12 Football 2023 Updates Loading comments...
Loading comments...