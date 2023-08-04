Filed under: Quack Fix 8-4-23: Part of the Pac, for Now... Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Aug 4, 2023, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 8-4-23: Part of the Pac, for Now... Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports If offered, Oregon Ducks will accept Big Ten invite, source says Predicting where all remaining Pac-12 teams could end up USC-Oregon recruiting battles won’t slow down if Ducks make a B1G move Oregon Ducks women’s basketball adds Medford’s Ula Chamberlin HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack From Beyond The Arc: USC WBB 2023 Preview It Never Rains On This Podcast - 08-03-23 Quacking the Roster: CB Transfer Nikko Reed Quack Fix 8-2-23: PAC-???? Conference From Beyond The Arc: Utah WBB 2023 Preview Quack Fix 8-1-23: Fully-Functioning Ferguson Loading comments...
Loading comments...