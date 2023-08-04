 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 8-4-23: Part of the Pac, for Now...

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If offered, Oregon Ducks will accept Big Ten invite, source says

Predicting where all remaining Pac-12 teams could end up

USC-Oregon recruiting battles won’t slow down if Ducks make a B1G move

Oregon Ducks women’s basketball adds Medford’s Ula Chamberlin

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

