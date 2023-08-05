Football: Ferguson healthy, tight end room outlook

Last August, Oregon’s leading tight end from the previous season left not the team, but this world, leaving a gaping hole on the field and in the hearts of fans all around.

In the wake of Spencer Webb’s tragic passing, the tight end corps was a bit of a question mark heading into 2022.

Cam McCormick finally got to experience a full healthy season, and made his mark. Patrick Herbert got in some reps and made the most of them, even getting a score. But Bo Nix’s favorite target turned out to be sophomore Terrance Ferguson, who had a breakout year after getting the feel of NCAA competition as a true freshman the year before.

Ferguson had six starts last season, and was fourth on the team with 32 catches for 391 yards and closed the season with five catches and 84 yards in the Holiday Bowl.

Ferguson had been injured but last week coach Dan Lanning cleared him for regular activities. This was a much needed boost heading into fall camp.

Ferguson will now be accompanied by Ole Miss transfer Casey Kelly, who was relegated to being strictly a blocker last year and is looking for more opportunities on the receiving end.

Herbert is the only other in the tight end room who is not either a redshirt or true freshman. Last year, Patrick appeared in all 13 games for Oregon, catching six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Suffice to say between Herbert and Kelly there wasn’t exactly a plethora of experience or stats, so Ferguson’s return is a welcome one. He will almost certainly regain his starting role as Kelly and Herbert perhaps trade reps as second stringers.