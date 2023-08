Oregon is gearing up for its final football season in the Pac-12 and to make the change in 2024 to the Big Ten, and Addicted to Quack is staffing up to make sure we can cover Duck athletics.

We’re hiring paid staff writers to provide regular opinion, analysis, and breaking news coverage. ATQ provides a easy-to-use publishing platform and broadcasts your publishing to a wide audience, we just need you.

If you’re interested, contact me by email - it’s my username at gmail.com.