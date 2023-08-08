Filed under: Quack Fix 8-8-23: So, How Do Y’all Feel About Corn? Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Aug 8, 2023, 9:47am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 8-8-23: So, How Do Y’all Feel About Corn? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email FOOTBALL PRACTICE RECAP: AUG. 7 Dakoda Fields, 4-Star Cornerback, Flips Commitment From USC to Oregon Where Autzen Stadium ranks among biggest stadiums in Big Ten If Oregon and Oregon State choose to play in football it could take years to schedule new matchups HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Oregon’s move to Big Ten feels more desperate than strategic B1G Women’s Basketball Preview From Beyond The Arc: Wazzu MBB 2023 Preview Quack Fix 8-7-23: Big Ten Bound, PAC-12 Downed ATQ is Staffing Up and Needs Your Writing This Week on ATQ Loading comments...
