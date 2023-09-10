Ducks Soccer Fights to the End, Still Winless

Oregon women’s soccer (0-5-1) continued its winless streak with a 1-0 home loss to California Baptist University (4-1-1).

Early Opportunities

Oregon dominated possession early, with two shots on goal in the opening ten minutes, all thwarted by CBU goalkeeper Noa Schumacher. Despite early control of possession and chances, the Ducks couldn’t find the net.

After their first shot from a corner in the tenth minute, momentum swung in favor of the Lancers, who had several chances in the first half, including an ambitious bicycle kick attempt in the 34th minute. The score remained level at halftime despite both teams having numerous opportunities.

Grit Through the End

Oregon came out strong in the second half, with Cameron Bourne and Alice Barbieri both getting early goal-scoring opportunities, but the Ducks still couldn’t find their first home goal of the season. In the 61st minute, the Lancers finally breached Oregon’s defense. A CBU shot was deflected by Oregon goalkeeper Maddy Goldberg, hitting the bottom of the crossbar before Marcella Brooks tapped it into the net.

While their targets are getting better with 11 shots and 7 shots on goal, the Lancers goalkeeper managed 7 saves to keep the Ducks off the board. The finished with 20 shots (5 on goal). Oregon’s Callan Harrington had a late penalty opportunity, but CBU’s goalkeeper made the crucial save to prevent a draw.

Up Next

The Ducks seek their first win as they face Denver (3-0-4) next at Papé Field today at 1 p.m. Full Schedule