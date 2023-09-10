Oregon Soccer Shut Out By Denver, 0-2

Oregon soccer (0-6-1) held the Denver Pioneers (4-0-4) scoreless in the first half of play at Papé Field, but could not stop Denver scores at the 50th and 59th minute.

The Ducks were shut out for the third game in a row, underlining the lack of offensive production. Oregon coach Graeme Abel said after the game that “We worked incredibly hard. You can’t fault the effort of the kids.” The effort was indeed there, and the challenge for this team is to surmount their scoring drought and score goals.

You can’t score goals, however, if you’re constantly playing in front of your own net. Denver ended up with 30 shots on the Oregon goal and 11 corner kicks. The Ducks had eight shots and zero corner kicks.

“It’s about getting that first goal in games,” said coach Abel. “We haven’t been in the lead, but we’ve had opportunities to do that so we have to stop getting caught chasing games.”

Fifth save of the game for @maddy_goldberg as she makes a diving save on a ball coming through traffic.



Goalkeeper Maddie Goldberg made four saves in the first 10 minutes of play, and finished with six saves on the afternoon. Ajanae Respass, Callan Harrington, and Cameron Borne accounted for the three Oregon shots on goal in this game.

The Ducks have one more non-conference match before the start of Pac-12 play. On Thursday they visit Boise State (2-1-4) in search of their first victory of the year. That game is at 4:00 pm PT and can be viewed on ESPN+.