 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 9-12-23: Survive and Advance

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
Oregon v Texas Tech Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

No. 13 Oregon Ducks and No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes will open 2023 Pac-12 season on ABC

Oregon Enters the Mix With New 5-Star Recruit in 2024 Class

Ducks find a way to do something few teams ever do — win in Lubbock

NIX NAMED PAC-12 OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...