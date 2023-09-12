Filed under: Quack Fix 9-12-23: Survive and Advance Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Sep 12, 2023, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 9-12-23: Survive and Advance Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images No. 13 Oregon Ducks and No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes will open 2023 Pac-12 season on ABC Oregon Enters the Mix With New 5-Star Recruit in 2024 Class Ducks find a way to do something few teams ever do — win in Lubbock NIX NAMED PAC-12 OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Oregon Volleyball Gets A Weekend Split Oregon Soccer Shut Out By Denver, 0-2 Ducks Soccer Fights to the End, Still Winless Football Game Recap: Texas Tech Red Raiders Oregon Football vs Texas Tech 2nd Half Game Thread Oregon Football vs. Texas Tech Game Thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...