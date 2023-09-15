 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 9-15-23: Will the Duck get a workout against Hawaii?

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Portland State v Oregon Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Hawaii Will be Without Top Linebacker Logan Taylor vs. Oregon Ducks in Week 3

Oregon 5-star commit reportedly visiting Colorado, Deion Sanders

4 Things to Watch for Against Hawaii

Duck Volleyball earns a top-10 road win!

NFL #PRODUCKS: WEEK 1

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

