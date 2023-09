Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene OR.

When: 5pm PST

Watch: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon

The Ducks conclude their non-conference slate with a matchup against Hawaii. The teams have met seven times before, with Oregon holding a 4-3 series edge. The last matchup was a 36-16 beatdown by the Rainbow Warriors early in the 1994 season.

Suffice to say, Oregon went on to recover well from that one.