Oregon Defeats Hawaii, 55-10

Hawaii started with a three-and-out, but only because their QB threw a couple of horrible passes to wide-open receivers. After getting possession of the ball, it took Oregon only two plays to find the end zone - a 49-yard toss from Bo Nix to Tez Johnson.

Hawaii’s second possession did not go well. On third down, Khyree Jackson picked up the interception.

ORE 10, HAW 0 (Q1 | 12:24)@LewisCamden is good from 43 yard to stretch the lead.



Second offensive possession set up by a Khyree Jackson INT #GoDucks



@Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/jHZtYViEMI — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 17, 2023

The Ducks advanced, but then stalled at the Hawaii 30 yard line. A Camden Lewis 43-yard field goal put the Ducks up 10-0.

The Warriors’ next drive stopped in their own territory, and a punt put the Ducks on their own 9-yard line.

Oregon methodically went down the field, with the drive being capped by a 40-yard pass to Troy Franklin, followed by a Jordan James 22-yard TD run.

To the house.@JordanJames24 takes it 22 yards for the score, his fourth of the year.



ORE 17, HAW 0 (Q1 | 5:52)#GoDucks



@Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/ZVko3oQcFK — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 17, 2023

Hawaii’s next drive went three-and-out, and the Ducks began their next possession on their own 33. On this drive, Oregon successfully converted twice on fourth-and-one. Oregon’s TD on this drive came from a 1-yard toss from Nix to Traeshon Holden.

24-0 would be the score at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors started the 2nd quarter with the ball, but again were not able to generate any offense. Their punt put the Ducks midfield on their own 46, and five plays later Jordan James ran up the middle for his second TD of the day.

After another Hawaiian 3-out, the Ducks began their next drive on their 30. Self-inflicted wounds in the form of two preventable penalties doomed this drive to settle for another Camden Lewis FG, this one from 22 yards.

The Oregon shutout was upended by Hawaii putting together a sustained drive that resulted in a field goal, sending the teams into halftime with the Ducks up 34-3.

Oregon had possession of the ball to begin the 2nd half. The Ducks marched down the field on the strength of their passing game, highlighted by another Bo Nix TD pass to Tez Johnson.

The Ducks were up 41-3 and snuffed out Hawaii’s next drive with a Mase Funa tackle for loss to bring up 4th down and a Rainbow Warriors punt.

Ty Thompson entered the game under center and immediately threw two sharp (the second was called back due to an ineligible receiver). That penalty killed the drive and Oregon was forced to punt.

The Warriors could not get anything going again, and the Oregon punt return brought the ball to the 50-yard line. This drive was all Noah Whittington, who caught a critical pass from Thompson, and two plays later ran the 34-yard TD run that put Oregon up 48-3.

Pardon me, Noah coming through.@TheLegitMpr goes 3️⃣4️⃣ yards for his first TD of the year.



ORE 48, HAW 3 (Q3 | 1:27) #GoDucks



@Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/SFOIyIDo2F — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 17, 2023

The third quarter would end 48-3.

Hawaii had their best drive of the day in the beginning of the 4th quarter. Unfortunately, they turned the ball over on downs. The Ducks started on the 13 and drove to the 40, where Ty Thompson connected on a 60-yard pass to Traeshon Holden.

Catch and GO@ty_thompson7 hits @Traeski11 across the middle and the junior WR takes care of the rest...60-yard touchdown, Oregon.



ORE 55, HAW 3 (Q4 | 7:46)#GoDucks



@Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/t1UnBN5sic — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 17, 2023

The rest of the game was garbage time to give the backups some game time, and Hawaii scored a touchdown with 2:28 left in the game with the Ducks up 55-10.

Bo Nix’s night ended with 21/27 passing for 247 yards and three TDs. Nix also ran twice for 14 yards.

Ty Thompson finished his half of the game 5/7 for 102 yards and one TD.

The ball was distributed well, and four receivers pulled in four passes each: Troy Franklin, Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, and Gary Bryant. Franklin had 83 receiving yards, and Johnson and Holden both had two touchdowns.

Noah Whittington led all rushers in total yards with 80, and scored one touchdown. Jordan James rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon allowed no sacks today and sacked Hawaiian QB Brayden Schager twice. There were no fumbles by either team this game. The defense had the game’s lone turnover (INT) and the Ducks’ turnover margin is now plus-6. Popo Aumavae and Jordan Burch each recorded a sack.

Also, coach Dan Lanning is as good as his word - he has said that age is not what gets you in the game, it’s performance. So far, true freshmen Iapani Laloulu, Cole Martin, Matayo Uiagalelei, Blake Purchase and Kenyon Sadiq have played in all three games this season.

This game provided very little illumination on how an undefeated Oregon will do against an undefeated Colorado team. For now, however, the Ducks will enjoy the win before preparing next Saturday’s showdown with the Buffaloes.