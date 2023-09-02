Oregon Football Vs. Portland State Game Thread

When: 9/2/23 12:00 pm PT

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Networks

At long last, football is back! Oregon’s opening opponent today is Portland State. The Ducks are looking for their 19th straight opening win, having last lost an opener to Indiana in 2004.

Oregon should win handily; however, all eyes will be on the offensive line, the defensive pass rush, and special teams. The defense and special teams need to show significant improvement over last season.

If you have not already, you should read hythloday’s preview of the Portland State Vikings.

Also, if you have not read it, Tristan (one of ATQ’s new writers) has an interesting history behind the Ducks/Vikings series.

The start of the new season is always exciting, but with the demise of the Pac-12 this season will be bittersweet. It’s the end of the structure of college football as we’ve come to know it, and things will never be the same - so enjoy every moment while you can.

If you have not seen it, here is the Pac-12 look at Bo Nix:

And now it’s time to get ready for some football!

Please keep in mind that if there is a very high number of comments, this game thread will close out at halftime and a second-half game thread will open up.