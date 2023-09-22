 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 9-22-23: Quack Attack!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA Football: Colorado at Oregon Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Quack 12 Podcast: Colorado Preview w/ Jack Barsch

Oregon Ducks Defensive Keys to the Game vs. No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes

DUCKS HOST DELLINGER INVITATIONAL FRIDAY

No. 10 Oregon football working on timing of vertical passing game ahead of matchup with Colorado

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

