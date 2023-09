Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene OR.

When: 12:30 PM PST

Watch: ABC

Oregon opens Pac-12 play against a resurgent Colorado program in a match up of undefeated and top 25 teams. Can the Buffaloes build on their surprising start? How will the Ducks perform against a team with this level of talent at the ball handling positions? Will Deion Sanders get more camera time than all of his players put together?

Fire up the grill for some buffalo burgers and find out!