Oregon Football Runs Ralphie Out Of Autzen

Updated 4:45 pm PT

Do you remember the whole “Stripe Out” thing, with alternating colors based on your seated section - that no one said was going to work? (I read a LOT of pessimism). Yeah, well, as anyone that attended the game or saw a view of the crowd can attest, it definitely was a thing, and a lot of fun to see.

The US Navy Parachute Team - the Leapfrogs, landed in Autzen, first with four individually and then the last two in tandem - to deliver the game ball. It’s always a thrill to see paratroopers do their thing, and these experts were so very good.

The Oregon Duck came on the field to destroy time (that’s what it looked like to me) and promptly lost his head. First time I’ve ever seen that happen. Also the first time that I did not see The Duck ride out on the back of the Harley when the team enters the field.

Colorado won the toss and deferred. On Oregon’s first drive, they methodically drove the ball down the field, only hiccupping once on a holding call. 10 plays later, Noah Whittington rushed for three yards and a TD.

The Buffaloes went 3-and-out on their first possession, then punted for 28 yards.

The Ducks started on their own 47, and while the next scoring drive did not go as smoothly as the first, Colorado gifted the Ducks with self-inflicted wounds in the red zone in the form of two penalties within the 10-yard line, and a slick pass from Bo Nix (as he was being grabbed by the Colorado defense) to Casey Kelley scored Oregon’s next touchdown. The Ducks attempted to convert two, and failed, putting Oregon up 13-0.

11-for-11 start for @BoNix10



First TD as a Duck for Casey Kelly #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/opHCv16N7s — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 23, 2023

On Colorado’s next drive, Sheduer Sanders finally connected on a couple of passes and could have hit another wide-open receiver, but didn’t, resulting in a Buffaloes punt that put Oregon on their own 11-yard line. On 3rd and 12, Oregon inflicted some wounds of their own with an offensive pass interference call, and had to punt.

Except that they didn’t. Casey Rogers took the snap instead and ran 18 yards for a first down on the fake punt.

CASEY ROGERS!



18 yards on the fake for the first down!



ABC#GoDucks x @caseyrogers99 pic.twitter.com/uuVpiJOhaK — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 23, 2023

The Ducks did not waste the opportunity and scored another touchdown on a 16-yard pass from Bo Nix to Troy Franklin.

Oregon converted for two on their second attempt and were up 21-0 with 9:39 remaining to halftime.

Colorado again went three-and-out and punted. On the second play of this drive, Bo Nix threw a pass too short , and it was picked off, earning Nix his first interception and Oregon’s first turnover of the season.

The Ducks defense took this personally and dug up receipts before sacking Sanders twice in a row, setting up 4th and 21 and a Buffalo punt.

The Ducks drove once again, and ended this drive with a 36 yard pass to Troy Franklin.

@oregonfootball is having fun out there!



They go up 28 pic.twitter.com/fNEHOsr18t — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

Colorado continued to show no signs of offense. They reached midfield, and a sack by Teitum Tuioti forced the Buffaloes to punt, giving Oregon the ball with 1:28 left in the half.

The Ducks only needed 1:16 of that time to take apart the Buffalo defense, with Bo Nix rushing for the 11 yard TD run.

The Oregon defense really showed up, and only yielded 21 total yards in the first half. Bo Nix was 22/24 for 217 yards and three TDs in the first half alone. The Ducks rushed for 161 yards in the first half.

Colorado had deferred at kickoff and received the ball to begin the 3rd quarter. Their drive stalled, but not before gaining 18 yards and nearly equaling their total yardage in the first half.

Starting at their own 24, the Ducks needed nine plays to take the score to 42-0 on a one-yard TD run by Jordan James.

Jordan James! Sixth rushing TD of the season makes it 42-0



ABC#GoDucks x @JordanJames24 pic.twitter.com/omlkMTuigq — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 23, 2023

Colorado promptly went three-and-out and punted. Starting on their own 38, the Ducks drove to first and goal but could not convert the touchdown on 4th and goal, ands turned the ball over on downs.

The Buffaloes held on to the ball a little longer this time, and into the 4th quarter, but their drive stalled and they punted again.

Ty Thompson entered the game at quarterback with a little over 12 minutes left in the game. The Ducks sputtered after getting to their own 42 and punted for the first time in the game.

In garbage time, Colorado was able to get a touchdown and hold off the shutout. The PAT was blocked and the Buffaloes got their only six points of the game.

Neither side scored on their following possessions, and the game ended 42-6.

Bo Nix showed America just who the better quarterback was today. He ended with 276 and three TDs yards on 28/33 passing, and rushed for another nine yards and one TD.

Bucky Irving was the primary running work horse today, rushing for 89 yard on 10 attempts. Jordan James rushed 7 times for 54 yards and one TD. Noah Whittington also scored a rushing TD, running 8 times for 45 yards.

Troy Franklin was unstoppable, and led all receivers with eight receptions for 126 yards and 2 TDs. The rock was passed to 11 different receivers.

The defense was outstanding today. Sheduer Sanders was 23/33 for 179 yards and one TD. Colorado only gained 199 yards on the day, with 127 of those yards coming in garbage time in the 4th quarter. The Ducks had 7 sacks to 2 for the Buffaloes.

After the game, coach Dan Lanning, while not commenting on specific injuries, did say that Noah Whittington was injured significantly enough that he’s going to be out “at least a few weeks”.

Coach’s remarks after the game:

Check back for updates with coach and player interviews.