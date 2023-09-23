Filed under: Colorado @ Oregon Football: 2nd Half Game Thread By tristanh314 Sep 23, 2023, 2:13pm PDT Have the glass slippers shattered? / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Colorado @ Oregon Football: 2nd Half Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports Oregon goes into halftime with the lead. Continue watching on ABC to see how the second half plays out. Keep it sporting folks! More From Addicted To Quack Oregon Football Runs Ralphie Out Of Autzen Colorado @ Oregon Football Game Thread Oregon-Colorado Football Series History Duck Tape: Film Analysis of Colorado 2023 Quack Fix 9-22-23: Quack Attack! It Never Rains On This Podcast - 09-22-23 Loading comments...
Loading comments...