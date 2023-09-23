 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colorado @ Oregon Football: 2nd Half Game Thread

By tristanh314
Have the glass slippers shattered?
/ new
NCAA Football: Colorado at Oregon Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon goes into halftime with the lead.

Continue watching on ABC to see how the second half plays out.

Keep it sporting folks!

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...