Quack Fix 9-25-23: Nix Up

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Syndication: The Register Guard Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Duck Volleyball Defeats UCLA!

Social media reacts to No. 11 Ducks’ blowout win over No. 19 Buffaloes

No. 9 Oregon Ducks football keeps climbing in the national polls after 4-0 start to season

Oregon gets critical injury update on starting guard ahead of 2023-24 season

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

