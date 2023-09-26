 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 9-26-23: DBs Getting Better Every Day!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Colorado Buffaloes vs Oregon Ducks Football Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

POWERS-JOHNSON NAMED PAC-12 OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

BACON NAMED PAC-12 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win over Colorado, trip to Stanford

Brandon Baker Announces College Commitment

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

