Quack Fix 9-29-23: Beat The Nerds for the Last Time?

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
NCAA Football: Oregon at Stanford

Quack 12 Podcast: Stanford Preview w/ Jibriel Taha & Hythloday

Chase Cota signs with Kansas City’s practice squad: Report

Nick Saban Weighs in on Dan Lanning’s Viral Pregame Speech vs. Colorado

Women’s Soccer: Ducks Show Promise in First Half

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

