Filed under: Quack Fix 9-29-23: Beat The Nerds for the Last Time? Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Sep 29, 2023, 6:58am PDT Quack 12 Podcast: Stanford Preview w/ Jibriel Taha & Hythloday Chase Cota signs with Kansas City's practice squad: Report Nick Saban Weighs in on Dan Lanning's Viral Pregame Speech vs. Colorado Women's Soccer: Ducks Show Promise in First Half HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Duck Tape: Film Analysis of Stanford 2023 It Never Rains On This Podcast - 09-29-23 The A-Bomb: Still a Mystery Quack Fix 9-28-23: Ducks Dominant So Far Forget About Ending Rivalries, Who Holds the Conference Records After Realignment? Quack Fix 9-27-23: Final Stanford Feud?
