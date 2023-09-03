Duck Soccer Returns from Desert Still Searching for First Win

Struggling to Find the Net

Oregon Women’s Soccer (0-4-1) has struggled offensively this season after getting blanked in their first three matches, including a frustrating 0-0 draw against Missouri State. They finally found the net in their Thursday night tilt vs the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks but came up short in an intense 3-2 loss.

Today’s match against the Grand Canyon University Antelopes again saw the Ducks fail to put any points on the board, a frustrating start to the season for coach Graeme Abel.

The lone goal of the game came in the 35th minute when GCU snuck a shot past goalkeeper Maddy Goldberg. Oregon couldn’t get much going offensively, offering only 7 shots (4 on goal) against the Lopes 24 (6 on goal)

Signs of Life Against Northern Arizona

Their previous match featured more success. Right from the opening kickoff, it was clear that both teams were eager to make an impact. The Ducks immediately applied pressure on NAU, yellow jerseys swarming around any Lumberjack player with the ball.

Early pressure from the Ducks created a chance on the goal. But a stop by the NAU goalkeeper and counterattack by the Lumberjacks paid off with a 1-0 lead.

The Ducks quickly responded, determined to break their goal drought. Redshirt freshman defender Kristen Conti delivered a perfectly placed free kick from midfield into NAU’s goal box where redshirt junior Callan Harrington hit the chip-in goal.

Both defenses tightened up after the opening goals. Until NAU took the 2-1 lead in the 38th minute after a chaotic exchange at the Oregon end of the field.

Freshman Ryann Reynolds headed in a pass from classmate Lauren Kenny to tie the game at 2-2 in the 75th minute.

NAU would answer two minutes later with the final goal of the game, setting the tally at 3-2 in favor of the Lumberjacks.

Up Next

The Ducks will be back on their home field Thursday when they host the California Baptist University Lancers (3-1-1). The Lancers are will look to get back to their scoring ways after a 0-0 tie against UTSA. Full schedule.