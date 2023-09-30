 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon Football Vs. Stanford Game Thread

This could potentially be the last time these teams meet in quite awhile

By The_Badwater
Stanford v Oregon Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

When: 9/30/23, 3:30 pm PT

Where: The Farm, Palo Alto, CA

Watch: Pac-12 Network

Oregon Ducks football travels to the Bay Area to play the Stanford Cardinal in what is their last meeting for the foreseeable future.

Stanford is not the team of 10, 15, or even four years ago. This is not a very good team. How bad are they? Read hythloday’s preview of the Cardinal here.

The Cardinal will be wearing a different, non-traditional home uniform today, and why not?

Note: If the sheer number of comments warrant it, a second half game thread will be opened and this game thread will be closed for comments. Go Ducks!

