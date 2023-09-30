Oregon Football Vs. Stanford Game Thread

When: 9/30/23, 3:30 pm PT

Where: The Farm, Palo Alto, CA

Watch: Pac-12 Network

Oregon Ducks football travels to the Bay Area to play the Stanford Cardinal in what is their last meeting for the foreseeable future.

Stanford is not the team of 10, 15, or even four years ago. This is not a very good team. How bad are they? Read hythloday’s preview of the Cardinal here.

The Cardinal will be wearing a different, non-traditional home uniform today, and why not?

Note: If the sheer number of comments warrant it, a second half game thread will be opened and this game thread will be closed for comments. Go Ducks!