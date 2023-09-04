Duck Women’s Volleyball Sweeps San Diego State Invitational, Remains Unbeaten

The No. 6 Oregon volleyball team extended their undefeated season to 6-0 by sweeping San Diego State Invitational tournament.

Acing the Aztecs

In the first match against San Diego State, the Ducks started strong with a 3-1 victory (25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 25-10). Mimi Colyer secured her first double-double of the season with 13 kills and 10 digs. Hannah Pukis tallied 43 assists, distributing the ball effectively to multiple hitters. Gabby Gonzales had 12 kills, while Morgan Lewis and Karson Bacon contributed with nine and seven kills, respectively. Bacon’s six blocks were instrumental in the team’s strong defensive effort, as they out-blocked SDSU 10-6 on the way to victory.

Gashing the Gauchos

The Ducks carried their momentum into the next match against UC Santa Barbara, once again sweeping their opponent with a remarkable .405 hitting percentage. Colyer, Gonzales, and Lewis combined for 30 kills, displaying remarkable accuracy with just five attack errors. Hannah Pukis controlled the middle of the court, recording 34 assists, 10 digs, five kills, three blocks, and an ace. Middle blocker Kara McGhee dominated the net with five blocks and four kills.

Walloping the Waves

In the final match against Pepperdine, the Ducks were led by Colyer’s 16 kills and 10 digs, as she notched her second double-double of the weekend. Oregon triumphed in straight sets (25-21, 25-16, 25-17). The team’s performance was marked by a .316 hitting percentage, nine blocks, and seven aces. Gonzales and McGhee delivered eight and seven kills respectively while Pukis orchestrated the offense with 30 assists, eight digs, three kills, two blocks, and two aces.

Up Next

The Ducks have rattled off six straight victories to open the season with impressive offensive performances, solid blocking, and outstanding all-around play. They look maintain their perfect record at the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge hosted by Stanford September 8th and 9th. Oregon will face Minnesota on Friday and Ohio State on Saturday. Full schedule.