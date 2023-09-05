 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 9-5-23: Another Quack

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
Portland State v Oregon Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

BREAKING: Top-10 LB Brayden Platt commits to Oregon Ducks

ROAD TEST IN LUBBOCK UP NEXT FOR DUCKS

Gary Bryant Jr. makes a major splash in his Oregon Ducks debut

Ducks’ departure from Pac-12 has some Oregon lawmakers ready to act

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...