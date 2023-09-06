The A-Bomb: Can we relax yet about our backup quarterbacks? No.

On its first offensive possession of the season Saturday, Oregon marched down the field and scored on a pass from Bo Nix to his favorite target Troy Franklin. Then, the Ducks did something we haven’t seen in a while, and went for two on a test alignment.

They got it.

It was only 8-0, but the game was already over.

Oregon scored like they were playing a basketball game, and the final of 81-7 was almost kind of…mean?

I’m not totally sure. I am a proud UO alum who bleeds green and yellow, but I got my post-bac degree at Portland State, and I know how much they struggle to push their athletics. I felt a little bad for them.

If nothing else, the preposterous spread allowed Oregon to give Nix a rest and for backup QBs Ty Thompson and Austin Novosad to see some game time.

They did well…very well.

Thompson was 7-for-8 for 81 yards and a touchdown and Novosad was 3-for-3 for 13 yards. Both looked poised and crisp.

But it was against Portland State.

I’ve been critical of Thompson the past couple years. He was the highest-rated QB recruit to ever come to Oregon and many expected a Mariota 2.0. I myself would have been fine with a Jeremiah Masoli 2.0, but from the film I watched (I’m no hythloday, but I watch it) I suspected the kid was legit.

Here we are a few years later and I still don’t really know. But that isn’t really his fault. His limited playing time is mostly to blame. I thought he looked a little skittish and uncertain in game action against anyone not from the FBS.

Did he show Saturday that we can trust him? Did Novosad?

No. It was Portland State.

For Novosad, he’s still feeling things out as a true Freshman. But Thompson…his time is nearly here. If he’s going to have his time.

We were all excited to see Nix return after he completely reinvented himself at Oregon. But this is truly Bo’s last dance, and in 2024, we should start to see the fruits of Lanning & Co.’s recruiting wizardry.

If Thompson can’t take over the reins and be the man under center in 2024 (which will be Oregon’s first season in the Big ten) then I think his time at Oregon will be over.

I hope that’s not the case, I’m rooting for the guy.

Saturday was a nice sample, but again…

…it was Portland State.