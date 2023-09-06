 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

It Never Rains On This Podcast - 09-06-23

By hythloday1
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Portland State at Oregon Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tristan Holmes joins me to talk about the history of Portland State football and Oregon’s offensive and defensive performance against the Vikings in the opener.

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...