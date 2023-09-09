Oregon Football vs. Texas Tech Game Thread

When: 9/9/23 4:00 pm PT

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

Watch: FOX

After handling FCS opponent the Portland State Vikings in historic fashion last week, the Ducks hit the road for a west Texas showdown with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Though some of the shine has come off of the match up after Tech’s double overtime loss at Wyoming in week 1, there is still plenty of intrigue. Former Ducks QB Tyler Shough and former Oregon defensive coordinator Tim Deruyter will look prove they were undervalued in by the fans in Eugene.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to check out hytholoday’s review of Oregon’s performance in week 1 and his preview of the Red Raiders.

Whet your appetite for today’s game with this blast from the past.

Oregon didn’t give fans much cause for concern last week. While Texas Tech is not a top 25 opponent, they do have far more athleticism than the Vikings and the crowd will be juiced to host a major non-conference opponent. Is this Ducks team truly as talented as they seemed last week? Can they maintain their composure in a hostile stadium? Does Warner Brothers have a case against Texas Tech University for copyright infringement with their mascot?

Today is the day we find out!