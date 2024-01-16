Track & Field: Ducks Run Away with 8 Wins at UW Indoor Preview

The Oregon track and field team had an impressive performance at the UW Preview inside the Dempsey Indoor facility in Seattle, securing eight wins. Some top performances came from Klaudia Kazimierska and Maddy Elmore in the women’s mile, and James Harding in the men’s 600 meters. Jadyn Mays stood out with victories in both the 60 and 200 meters.

Jadyn Mays with two dubs in the season opener in the 60m (7.24) and 200m (23.60)

In the women’s mile, Kazimierska solidified her position as the second-best performer in program history with a runner-up time of 4:31.87. Elmore, following her school-record 3K performance, set a new lifetime best of 4:33.04, becoming the seventh-fastest mile performer in UO history.

Elmore continued her success with a 2-3 finish alongside newcomer Mia Barnett in the 800 meters, finishing in 2:08.87 and 2:09.38, respectively. Barnett and Dalia Frias also ran in the mile, with Frias showing resilience despite a fall during the third lap.

UW Preview | men's 600 meters…



James Harding - 1:18.83 [No. 5 UO]

Matt Pueschner - 1:20.40

️ Vincent Corday - 1:21.96 (section one)#GoDucks





James Harding, a redshirt freshman from New Zealand, started his Oregon career with a victory in the men’s 600 meters, clocking 1:18.83. The Ducks dominated with a 1-2-5 finish by Matt Pueschner and Vincent Corday.

The day began with Mason Strunk winning the men’s weight throw, finishing at 20.70m/67-11. Aaliyah McCormick secured a win on the track with a time of 8.26 in the final of the women’s 60 meters.

Jaida Ross set a meet record in the women’s shot put, reaching 18.18m/59-7.75. Jack Normand led a 1-2 finish for the Men of Oregon in the high jump, clearing 2.10m/6-10.75. The team closed the day with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay.

1-2 in the high jump for Normand and Agbonkonkon in their Oregon debuts

Other notable performances included Jadyn Mays’ wins in the 60 and 200 meters, and top-three finishes in field events by Ryann Porter in the triple jump and Annika Williams in the high jump. Rafael Raap achieved a lifetime best in the shot put during his season debut. Overall, the Ducks showcased their talent and depth across multiple events at the UW Preview.

Full Team Results

MEN

60 Meters | prelims

11. Caleb Hagan – 6.95

18. Anthony Trucks – 7.05 (PB)

29. Fuad Omer – 7.31

30. Vincent Corday – 7.32

35. Kojo Manu – 7.40

200 Meters

4. Caleb Hagan – 21.98

6. Anthony Trucks – 22.40

9. Kojo Manu – 22.58

15. Fuad Omer – 23.16

600 Meters

1. James Harding – 1:18.83

2. Matt Pueschner – 1:20.40

5. Vincent Corday – 1:21.96

800 Meters

3. Tomas Palfrey – 1:50.94

1,000 Meters

6. Matthew Erickson – 2:20.96

Mile

7. Benjamin Balazs – 4:05.21

17. Izaiah Steury – 4:08.04

3,000 Meters

18. Luke Affolder – 8:12.37

19. Kutoven Stevens – 8:14.31

22. Giuliano Scasso – 8:15.48

60m Hurdles | final

—. Anthony Trucks – DNF

60m Hurdles | prelims

1. Anthony Trucks – 7.96q

9. Vincent Corday – 8.70

13. Jett Kinder – 8.94

4x400m Relay

2. Pueschner/Manu/Corday/Omer – 3:18.81

High Jump

1. Jack Normand – 2.10m/6-10.75

2. Osawese Agbonkonkon – 2.05m/6-8.75

Pole Vault

5. Hunter Angove – 4.87m/15-11.75

7. Harrison Canfield – 4.72m/15-5.75

Long Jump

8. Jett Kinder – 6.65m/21-10

Shot Put

2. Rafael Raap – 15.31m/50-2.75 (PB)

7. Jett Kinder – 12.86m/42-2.25

Weight Throw

1. Mason Strunk – 20.70m/67-11

WOMEN

60 Meters | final

1. Jadyn Mays – 7.24

3. Alexa Rossum – 7.43

4. Lily Jones – 7.46

5. Shaniya Hall – 7.51

7. Brazil Neal – 7.55

8. Aaliyah McCormick – 7.60

60 Meters | prelims

1. Jadyn Mays – 7.33q

3. Lily Jones – 7.49q

4. Shaniya Hall – 7.57q

5. Alexa Rossum – 7.57q

6. Brazil Neal – 7.58q

7. Aaliyah McCormick – 7.62q

9. Ella Clayton – 7.64 (PB)

16. Katriina Wright – 7.84

200 Meters

1. Jadyn Mays – 23.60

2. Ella Clayton – 24.13 (PB)

3. Shaniya Hall – 24.24

4. Alexa Rossum – 24.50

6. Katriina Wright – 24.67

7. Lily Jones – 24.89

8. Brazil Neal – 24.92

10. Lakely Doht-Barron – 25.03

16. Aaliyah McCormick – 25.75

400 Meters

9. Madyson Kannon – 1:01.10

600 Meters

5. Klaudia Kazimierska – 1:31.15

7. Ella Nelson – 1:31.90

800 Meters

2. Maddy Elmore – 2:08.87

3. Mia Barnett – 2:09.38

1,000 Meters

2. Ella Nelson – 2:42.61

Mile

2. Klaudia Kazimierska – 4:31.87 (PB) [No. 2 UO]

4. Maddy Elmore – 4:33.04 (PB) [No. 7 UO]

5. Mia Barnett – 4:37.89

8. Dalia Frias – 4:46.32

15. Tatum Miller – 4:51.98 (PB)

3,000 Meters

8. Katie Clute – 9:12.40

20. Anika Thompson – 9:28.09 (PB)

30. Tatum Miller – 9:39.92 (PB)

60. Hannah Seubert – 10:29.49

60m Hurdles | final

1. Aaliyah McCormick – 8.26

4. Colleen Uzoekwe – 8.81

5. Gianna Bullock – 8.82

6. Taylor Chocek – 8.89

8. Madyson Kannon – 9.11

60m Hurdles | prelims

1. Aaliyah McCormick – 8.41q

3. Taylor Chocek – 8.58q

4. Gianna Bullock – 8.67q

6. Colleen Uzoekwe – 8.88q

7. Madyson Kannon – 8.94q

4x400m Relay

1. Doht-Barron/Clayton/Wright/Hall – 3:40.43

High Jump

3. Annika Williams – 1.75m/5-8.75 [No. 8 UO]

Pole Vault

5. Emily Fitzsimmons – 3.85m/12-7.5

6. Isabella Nilsen – 3.85m/12-7.5

Triple Jump

2. Ryann Porter – 12.22m/40-1.25 [=No. 9 UO]

Shot Put

1. Jaida Ross – 18.18m/59-7.75 [meet record]

4. Colleen Uzoekwe – 13.81m/45-3.75

5. Annika Williams – 12.61m/41-4.5

7. Taylor Chocek – 12.33m/40-5.5

12. Gianna Bullock – 11.12m/36-5.75

Unattached Results

Men’s 60m hurdles – 4. Aiden Carter – 8.35 (final); 8.42 (prelim)

Women’s 800m – 6. Allura Markow – 2:14.86

Women’s mile – 13. Allura Markow – 4:51.64

Women’s 3,000m – 39. Kendall Martin – 9:51.60

Up Next:

The Ducks will be back on the track Jan 26 and 27 at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, AR.