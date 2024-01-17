Oregon Football: Transfer Portal Update

When Oregon signed its best recruiting class ever, and a host of high profile transfers in December, fans were ecstatic about the future in Eugene. Then Nick Saban retired and there was a great collectively held breath before Dan Lanning brilliantly reminded everyone that “the grass is damn green in Eugene” and emphatically announced “I’m not leaving.”

Then he casually snagged a few more commits out of the transfer portal.

Here is the current list of transfers to and from the Oregon Ducks.

Incoming Transfers:

Evan Stewart is a e wideout from Texas A&M that finished second on the team in receiving last season with 38 receptions, 514 yards, and four touchdowns despite only playing in 8 games. As a true freshman in 2022, Stewart garnered All-SEC honors after leading the Aggies with 53 catches for 649 yards and two touchdowns in just 10 games. Stewart was the #1 WR in the portal and the #2 overall prospect in this transfer cycle.

Ja’Maree Caldwell is a 6-foot-1, 325-pound defensive lineman who will provide a big body for the Ducks for a position group that was definitely in need of more depth this offseason. Caldwell played two seasons at Houston, where he racked up 39 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble. He was rated a four-star player in the transfer portal, and the No. 17 player available this offseason. 247Sports had him as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the portal.

Headed out

Down Interstate 5…

I keep my heart in Oregon pic.twitter.com/cvTGVb9FdO — Atticus_Sappington (@AtticusSapping1) December 27, 2023

Atticus Sappington was the second team All Pac-12 kicker for Oregon State in 2023. While at Oregon State he made 18 of his 21 total field goal attempts (85.7%) and 64 of his 66 extra point attempts (96.97%). In 2023 he made 13 of his 14 field goal attempts (92.9%) with a long of 48 yards.

Kam Alexander is a 5-foot-11 cornerback from UTSA. He is expected to compete for a starting spot this coming season. Alexander is one of the top Group of 5 cornerbacks in the country and was nationally ranked 45th among all cornerbacks at the FBS level in coverage with a PFF grade of 82.6. This season, he finished the year with 34 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 17 passes defended, and two interceptions

Brandon Johnson is a 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. safety from Duke with 1 year of eligibility remaining. In his 3 years with the Blue Devils, he totaled 128 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 INTs.

On December 19th, ATQ published an update on the first wave of transfers in and out, which covered these incoming players:

Dillon Gabriel QB, Oklahoma

Dante Moore QB, UCLA

Jay Harris RB, Northwestern Missouri State

Matthew Bedford OL, Indiana

Kobe Savage S, Kansas State

Outgoing transfers :

Since last update:

Cole Martin, DB. Played 153 snaps on special teams and at corner for the Ducks in 2023. Martin finished the season with 21 tackles, 1 pass defended and 1 interception. The son of DB coach Demetrice Martin, who is joining Jonathan Smith’s staff at Michigan State. Committed to Arizona State

Casey Kelly, TE. Played 235 snaps in 2023. Hauled in 5 passes for 43 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Committed to ECU.

Already covered:

Ty Thompson, QB. Committed to Tulane.

Dante Dowdell, RB. Committed to Nebraska

Ashton Cozart, WR. Committed to SMU

Kris Hutson, WR. Committed to Wash St.

Josh Delgado, WR. No school selected.

Tevita Pome’e, DT. Committed to Oregon St.

Jake Shipley, LB. Committed to North Texas

Trikweze Bridges, DB. Committed to Florida

Bryan Addison, S. Committed to UCLA

Daymon David, S. No school selected

Rumor has it Dan and Co. may not be done on the recruiting trail. With the coaching carousel in full swing, players who lose their coach are given a special window to enter the transfer portal, and Oregon is getting linked to more high-profile portal targets in recent days. ATQ will continue to keep you up to date on Oregon transfers.

Let us know in the comments which new face has you the most excited for next season.