Oregon Women’s Basketball Falls At The Farm

The Oregon Ducks (11-8, 2-4 Pac-12) were going to need a spectacular offensive showing if they were going to upset the #8 Stanford Cardinal (16-2, 5-1 Pac-12) last night in Palo Alto.

Yeah, that didn’t happen.

What did happen was that the Ducks spotted the Cardinal 20 points to start the game and were sunk from the start. Stanford star Cameron Brink suffered a knee injury a little over six minutes into the game (and did not return), but the Cardinal had already built a lead that Oregon was not going to be able to overcome.

The Ducks responded with a 13-0 run, buttressed by 3-point shots from Sofia Bell and Chance Gray.

Gray knocks down treys on consecutive trips down the floor and it's a 13-0 Duck run.#GoDucks x @chancegrayy pic.twitter.com/2wYUjfFdya — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) January 20, 2024

Oregon plugged away and closed the gap in the second quarter, 26-31, but Stanford closed the half with a 12-0 run to go into the break with a 43-26 lead.

That was as close as the Ducks were going to get, and they trailed by 20+ points for most of the second half of the game. It basically came down to Stanford making their shots, and Oregon not making theirs.

The sides traded shots in the 4th quarter, but the damage had already been done and Stanford ended with the 88-63 victory.

The Cardinal shot 51% and had four players score double digits, led by Kiki Iriafen’s double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Oregon shot 40% and were led by Chance Gray with 19 points and Phillipina Kyei with 14 points.

The Ducks bench was again not very productive, only contributing eight points (Stanford’s bench scored 29 points).

Longtime @StanfordWBB coach Tara VanDerveer ties Coach K for the most wins by a basketball coach in NCAA history #ThatsaW pic.twitter.com/xa4vaXY0TG — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2024

With the win over the Ducks, Stanford coaching legend Tara Vanderveer tied Mike Krzyzewski for the most career wins in NCAA basketball.

Oregon has today to regroup and will play the California Golden Bears tomorrow in Berkeley. The Bears (12-6, 2-4 Pac-12) are tied with the Ducks at ninth place in the Pac-12 standings, and this game is one that Oregon really needs to win before they come back to Eugene next weekend and face Utah and Colorado.

Tipoff against Cal is tomorrow at 12:00 pm PT. The game will be telecast on the Pac-12 Network.