Oregon Basketball Game Thread

The men and women both play road games today at 12:00 PT

By The_Badwater
Oregon basketball plays on the road, and both the men’s and women’s games are important. Here’s what we have going on:

Oregon Women’s Basketball

When: 1/21/24, 12:00 pm PT

Where: Beserkely CA (Herb Caen reference for you youngsters)

Watch: Pac-12 Network

If the women are for real, this should be a winnable game. You can peruse my pre-season review of that Cal Bears here.

Oregon needs to win this game. If they do not, then the season is in dire straights.

Oregon Men’s Basketball

When: 1/21/24, 12:00 pm PT

Where: Salt Lake City, UT

Watch: ESPN

After a predictable showing in Boulder, the men look to regroup and continue their improbable run in the Pac-12. MBB could really use this road win; we shall see.

Here is my preseason look at Utah.

Let us know what you’re seeing, loyal Ducks fans!

