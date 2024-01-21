Oregon Basketball Game Thread

Oregon basketball plays on the road, and both the men’s and women’s games are important. Here’s what we have going on:
Oregon Women’s Basketball
When: 1/21/24, 12:00 pm PT
Where: Beserkely CA (Herb Caen reference for you youngsters)
Watch: Pac-12 Network
If the women are for real, this should be a winnable game. You can peruse my pre-season review of that Cal Bears here.
Oregon needs to win this game. If they do not, then the season is in dire straights.
Oregon Men’s Basketball
When: 1/21/24, 12:00 pm PT
Where: Salt Lake City, UT
Watch: ESPN
After a predictable showing in Boulder, the men look to regroup and continue their improbable run in the Pac-12. MBB could really use this road win; we shall see.
Here is my preseason look at Utah.
Let us know what you’re seeing, loyal Ducks fans!
