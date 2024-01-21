Oregon Men’s And Women’s Basketball Lose On The Road

Oregon men’s and women’s basketball carried leads into halftime against Utah and California, but could not make the leads stick. The women lost to the California Golden Bears, 66-57, and the men lost to Utah, 80-77.

The women led for most of the first three periods of their game against Cal, but a combination of Cal playing very physically in the 4th, combined with Oregon not being able to hit baskets, doomed the Ducks to another Pac-12 loss.

Oregon shot better - 42.3% to 32.4% - but the Bears hurt the Ducks on the boards, especially at the offensive glass. Oregon had 9 offensive rebounds that they turned into 8 points, but Cal had 22 offensive rebounds that they converted into 24 points.

The Ducks scored no points in the last 3:34 minutes of the contest, continuing their substandard offensive output that we’ve seen this year.

Ball control was a huge issue, especially in the 2nd half. 15 of Oregon’s 20 turnovers occurred in the 3rd and 4th quarter.

Ioanna Krimili led the Bears scorers with 24 points, and Marta Suarez pulled in a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Phillipina Kyei led the Ducks with a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds. Chance Gray ended with 11 points and Grace VanSlooten scored 10 points.

Oregon WBB returns to MKA this coming weekend as they host Utah on Friday and Colorado on Sunday.

The Mountain schools are always a rough road trip for the Ducks. But while Oregon has an impossible time winning in Boulder, the Ducks have fared better with the Utes.

Until today, that is.

Oregon’s 11-game win streak against Utah came to an end in Salt Lake City. The Ducks went back and forth against Utah, but could not close this one out, as the Utes held the lead in the last 3:37 of the game - when it mattered the most.

Oregon and Utah were even in most of the statistics, but the problem for the Ducks arose in what close games can often turn on: free throw shooting. It wasn’t shooting percentage that did the Ducks in; rather, it was the fact that Oregon went to the line 11 times while Utah went to the line 22 times, and that was the difference in this game.

Utah had five players score in double digits, led by Deivon Smith with 24 points.

The Ducks only had two players score in double digits, with Jermaine Couisnard knocking down 26 points and N’Faly Dante finishing with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The men also return to Eugene this week, where they host Arizona State on Thursday and Arizona on Saturday.