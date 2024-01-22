MTEN & WTEN Weekend Recap: The Big Sweep

Both of the Ducks’ tennis teams welcomed competition to a chilly Eugene this past weekend. Each team match was scored out of seven points. Six players from each team played one singles match and one doubles match. Every singles match was worth a point, while the team that took at least two out of three doubles matches earned an additional point.

The Oregon women played their first team match of the season against Portland State at noon on Friday and swept their guests 7-0. The Vikings were only able to take a single match from the Ducks when Makoto Ohara and Momoko Yoshimura defeated the duo of Nina Geissler and Jo-Yee Chan in doubles play. Oregon claimed the doubles point 2-1 and swept Portland State in singles play. Jo-Yee Chan and Olivia Symons required three sets to take their matches, while the remaining four singles matches were taken in straight sets. Notable results for the Ducks were a 6-0 victory by the doubles duo of Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral and Karin Young’s singles victory in which she never lost a game.

Next up for women’s tennis is a daunting trip to Chapel Hill, NC to face a North Carolina team ranked #1 in the nation at the start of this weekend. The team will play the Tar Heels at 11AM PST on Friday January 26 and a yet-to-be-decided opponent on Saturday January 27.

The men’s tennis team had a match against Eastern Washington in Eugene scheduled for 10AM on Friday, but it was canceled due to the harsh weather conditions that have affected the region this past week. The evening match against future Big Ten conference opponent Purdue was their first of 2024. The Ducks took the first two doubles matches and, with the point already decided, the third match was left unfinished. Straight sets decided 5 of the 6 singles matches with Quinn Vandecasteele and Lenn Luemkemann scoring points for the Ducks. The Boilermakers took three other singles matches, so with the score tied 3-3 the match between Oregon’s Vlad Breazu and Purdue’s Alexander Ekstrand went to a third set. Brezau triumphed in that final set 6-4 to secure a hard fought 4-3 Ducks’ victory.

The men had Saturday off before a Sunday double header that began against Pacific at 10AM. The Ducks began by taking the doubles point 2-1, though David Cierny and Ray Lo needed extra sets to secure the second victory. Lo, Quinn Vandecasteele, and Lenn Luemkemann won the first three singles matches in straight sets. With the team score now 4-0 and the result decided, the remaining singles matches were left unfinished. At 4:30PM the men were back in action and continued to dominate, defeating Seattle University 7-0. Oregon took the doubles 2-0. Once the point had been decided the final match was halted at 5-2 with the Ducks’ duo of Vlad Breazu and Avi Shugar in the lead. Oregon went on to sweep Seattle in singles play, though with these being the last matches of the weekend they were all played to their conclusion. Zian Vanderstappen was the only Duck not to win in straight sets, but finished off the weekend with a victory nonetheless.

Men’s tennis will be back in action for three straight days of competition at the ITA Kick-Off in Columbus, OH beginning Friday January 26.