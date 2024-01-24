Football Coaching: Familiar Faces in New Roles

While the coaching carousel is spinning up and has created stress for fanbases across the country, Oregon is experiencing some rare stability in its coaching staff. Dan Lanning shut down rumors that he might leave in emphatic fashion, and thus far we have held on to the main coordinators that helped the Ducks turn in impressive performances on both side of the ball. The most notable departure is cornerback coach Demetrice Martin leaving to join the new staff at Michigan State. The defensive secondary played through some attrition due to injuries, but managed to contain all but one team’s receiving corps this season. Oregon also says goodbye to graduate assistants Cutter Leftwich, Tony Washington Jr, and Colin Lockett.

Here are the changes on the coaching staff as the Ducks transition into the Big 10 in 2024:

Chris Hampton, Defensive Backs Coach

After serving as safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator in 2023, Hampton has been promoted to defensive backs coach. Hampton arrived in Eugene after serving as the defensive coordinator at Tulane for two seasons. During his tenure, he played a key role in guiding the Green Wave to an impressive 12-2 overall record in 2022, including a notable victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl. Before his time as defensive coordinator, Hampton contributed to Tulane’s coaching staff for four seasons (2016-19) as the defensive backs coach. In 2020, he briefly left to take on the position of cornerbacks coach at Duke before returning to Tulane to assume the role of defensive coordinator.

Rashad Wadood, Cornerbacks

A graduate assistant last year, Wadood will take on an expanded role with the team’s cornerbacks. A former Arizona State and Eastern Washington Cornerback, Wadood helped coach a defensive unit that was expected to be an area of weakness for the Ducks. Instead, the defensive backs held opposing squads to some of the lowest explosive play numbers in the Pac-12.

Brian Michalowski, Linebackers

Michalowski acted as a defensive analyst last season for the ducks, but will take on an expanded role with he team’s linebackers for 2024. Previously, he has coached outside linebackers at Colorado, Georgia, and Memphis. Each of those defenses featured the hybrid outside linebacker/safety “STAR” role utilized by Oregon’s current scheme.

Ryan Walk, Graduate Assistant

A more familiar name from recent Duck history, former starting offensive lineman Ryan Walk joins the staff as a graduate assistant, most likely to work alongside Alique Terry and the offensive line. Walk brings experience at every position. In his final year as a starter in 2022, he made eight starts at right guard, three starts at left guard, and one start at center. Missing one game due to injury, he played 610 total offensive snaps – 282 at right guard, 213 at left guard, 104 at center, and 11 at right tackle.

Excited to welcome Taylor Porter to Oregon as an assistant strength and conditioning coach!



Taylor Porter, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

Wilson Love’s conditioning staff got a strong addition in adding Porter, who spent the past four seasons at Michigan State in the same role. He’s had a combined 15 years of experience at the NFL and collegiate levels as a strength and conditioning coach.

The carousel hasn’t finished spinning and there will still be coaching changes throughout the college ranks. For now, it seems Oregon is solid heading into the off-season with no major shakeups on the staff. OC Will Stein has been mentioned in a few coaching searches, but hopes are high that he is still calling plays for the Ducks in 2024. ATQ will keep you updated on any new staffing changes as we approach spring training camp.