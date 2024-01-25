Duck Hockey: Oregon Smacks Washington in double header.

In case you haven’t heard, Oregon is also a hockey school. The Oregon Ducks Hockey team is a Division I Club sport sanctioned by the ACHA (American Collegiate Hockey Association). As a club team, they are student-run and self-funded.

The Oregon men’s hockey team faced off against their Husky counterparts in Bend last weekend for back-to-back games. The Ducks came out on top in both contests by identical scores of 5-1. The club team has been racking up some frequent flyer miles this season, previously visiting teams in Iowa, New Jersey, and Michigan. This contest was played a little closer to home and the on-ice results seem to reflect the extra rest.

Game 1

Both teams had trouble finding the net early with expert work by both goalies. The score sat 0-0 after the first period. It would only take 35 seconds of the second period before Liam Baird found the net to put the Ducks on the board. Just over 2 minutes later Tobin Fix would tack on another and Arthur Fix would make it 3-0 just a minute after that.

Anotha one



Barak Braslavski scores to advance the Ducks’ lead!#UOHockey #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/UMWwBjMbjb — Oregon Ducks Hockey (@UOHockey) January 20, 2024

The Huskies would answer with a goal of their own to keep the game close, but Conner Hacker slipped in a nice shot to keep Oregon on top by 3. Barak Braslavski would add another goal on a fast break just 20 seconds later to go up 5-1. A scoreless third period made that the final score.

Game 2

Nick Slayton started the scoring for the Ducks with a goal in the 7th minute of the first period. Mica Glass would add another just 4 minutes later. Oregon would carry that 2-0 lead into the second period where Hunter Voyles and Nathan Hannon would push it to 4-0.

Nick Slayton with his second goal of the night with the assist from Jimmy Gagan! #UOHockey #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/bmUcPADr6E — Oregon Ducks Hockey (@UOHockey) January 21, 2024

During the third period, Mica Glass had what appeared to be his second goal of the night called back, but Nick Slayton would answer 4 minutes later to push the lead to 5-0. A late score by the Huskies prevented the shutout, but the Ducks held off the late attempt at a rally.

Next Up

The Ducks (7-9) are headed to the desert for a trio of road games. They face the Arizona Wildcats on Jan 25, and a doubleheader with Grand Canyon University on Jan 26 and 27.

Watch all the games on livestream. Oregon Hockey Live - YouTube

Support the hockey team and rock your very own Duck jersey. Oregon Hockey Team Store – Verbero™