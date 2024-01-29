Indoor Track: Records Fall as Ducks Deliver Strong Performance at Razorback Invitational

On the final day of the Razorback Invitational, the Oregon track and field team achieved four top-three finishes and six in the top 10. Jaida Ross was the star of the day as she secured a victory in the shot put with an NCAA-leading and world No. 2 mark of 18.84m/61-9.75 on her final attempt. This surpassed her previous lifetime best and earned her the No. 8 spot on the all-time collegiate indoor list, breaking the Razorback Invitational meet record.

Jaida Ross with the casual NCAA No. 1#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/IqNJvbKJdD — oregontf (@OregonTF) January 28, 2024

Sophomore Anthony Trucks contributed to the Ducks’ success by achieving the first top-10 program performance of the day in the 60-meter hurdles. He clocked in at 7.81 in the prelims, moving into seventh on the UO list. In the final, Trucks finished sixth with a time of 7.93, surpassing his previous best.

Anthony Trucks was moving today. 7.81 in the 60mH… No.7 UO #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/CkRPgQLxYu — oregontf (@OregonTF) January 28, 2024

Klaudia Kazimierska continued the impressive performances, securing a third-place finish among collegians and fifth overall in the 800 meters with a time of 2:03.46. In the invitational mile run, Silan Ayyildiz, Mia Barnett, and Dalia Frias showcased their prowess, with Ayyildiz finishing second overall and leading all collegians with a time of 4:34.79.

James Harding broke the national indoor record in the 800m for New Zealand! Harding ran 1:48.97 in the event on Saturday. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/meBJK22Llh — oregontf (@OregonTF) January 28, 2024

In the men’s mid-distance events, Matthew Erickson, Tomas Palfrey, and James Harding posted sub-1:50 performances, with Erickson’s 1:47.92 earning him a seventh spot on the Oregon top-10 list. Newcomer Ryann Porter impressed in the triple jump, tying for fourth on the UO all-time list with a performance of 13.00m/42-8.

Added another top- UO mark…



Ryann Porter, triple jump

13.00m/42-8 (PB, =No. 4 UO)#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/XVIPMlx22x — oregontf (@OregonTF) January 28, 2024

The Ducks’ 4x400 relay team of Shana Grebo, Ella Clayton, Katriina Wright, and Shaniya Hall concluded the meet with a time of 3:32.44, securing the seventh spot among college quartets and improving their standing as the No. 8 relay in program history.

Closer look at the DMR School Record

1200m - Kazimierska 3:15.73

400m - Clayton 52.64

800m - Nelson 2:05.16

1600m - Elmore 4:33.98 pic.twitter.com/TELJ2Wlu3L — oregontf (@OregonTF) January 27, 2024

Notable individual performances included Aaliyah McCormick’s third-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles (8.14) and Jadyn Mays’ fifth-place finish in the 60 meters (7.22). The close competition saw places two through six within .03 of one another.

Looking ahead, the Ducks will participate in the Don Kirby Invitational (Feb. 9-10) in Albuquerque, N.M., and the Eagle Elite Invitational in Boston, the site that will host this year’s NCAA Indoor Championships.

Full Team Results

MEN

60 Meters | prelims

13. Rodrick Pleasant – 6.79

—. PJ Ize-Iyamu Jr. – DNS

60 Meters | qualifying

1. PJ Ize-Iyamu Jr. – 6.74q

800 Meters

7. Matthew Erickson – 1:47.92 [No. 7 UO]

11. Tomas Palfrey – 1:48.79

13. James Harding – 1:48.97 [NR, New Zealand]

53. Vincent Corday – 1:55.18

60. Matt Pueschner – 2:02.26

Mile | invitational

13. Sergio Del Barrio – 4:04.81

19. Luke Affolder – 4:07.96

—. Tomas Palfrey – DQ

3,000 Meters | invitational

10. Benjamin Balazs – 8:02.07

12. Josh Edwards – 8:02.58

13. Izaiah Steury – 8:02.68

14. Aiden Smith – 8:04.59

—. Archie Noakes – DNF

—. Sergio Del Barrio – DNF

60m Hurdles | final

6. Anthony Trucks – 7.93

60m Hurdles | prelims

2. Anthony Trucks – 7.81q [No. 7 UO]

23. Vincent Corday – 8.52

Pole Vault

9. Harrison Canfield – 5.10m/16-8.75

18. Hunter Angove – 4.95m/16-2.75

Triple Jump

7. Jack Normand – 15.17m/49-9.25

WOMEN

60 Meters | final

5. Jadyn Mays – 7.22

60 Meters | prelims

8. Jadyn Mays – 7.30Q

13. Lily Jones – 7.41

14. Alexa Rossum – 7.41

60 Meters | qualifying

8. Brazil Neal – 7.62

400 Meters

16. Katriina Wright – 54.03

23. Lakely Doht-Barron – 55.16

800 Meters

5. Klaudia Kazimierska – 2:03.46 [No. 4 UO]

9. Ella Nelson – 2:04.93

13. Silan Ayyildiz – 2:05.92

15. Mia Barnett – 2:06.37

Mile | invitational

2. Silan Ayyildiz – 4:34.79

4. Mia Barnett – 4:37.00

5. Dalia Frias – 4:37.54

17. Katie Clute – 4:46.84

—. Maddy Elmore – DNF

60m Hurdles | final

3. Aaliyah McCormick – 8.14

60m Hurdles | prelims

5. Aaliyah McCormick – 8.25q

4x400m Relay

8. Shana Grebo/Ella Clayton/Katriina Wright/Shaniya Hall – 3:32.44 [No. 8 UO^]

Shot Put

1. Jaida Ross – 18.84m/61-9.75 [No. 2 UO^]

Triple Jump

3. Ryann Porter – 13.00m/42-8 [=No. 4 UO]

Unattached Results

Heptathlon | Day 2

11. Aiden Carter – 4,498 points

8. 60m Hurdles – 8.38 [888 points]

—. Pole Vault – NH

10. 1,000 Meters – 2:50.01 [765]