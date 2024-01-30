Oregon Hockey Suffers Tough Sledding in the Desert

After roasting the Huskies in Bend last week, the Duck Hockey team took a trip to the desert to face off against Arizona and Grand Canyon University. Perhaps is it was the late flight south having the Ducks out of sorts, but this is one migration they might have been better off skipping.

Down Early vs Wildcats

In Tucson on the 25th, Oregon faced an uphill battle early. Arizona jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period. Attempts to kickstart the offense fell short, and the defense didn’t get better and the margin was 5-0 after two. The Wildcats didn’t let up and kept pressure on the Ducks adding two more in the final 20 minutes. Oregon was shutout with a final score of 7-0.

Double Header with Grand Canyon

Popping over to Phoenix for back-to-back nights against Grand Canyon University, the Ducks hoped a change in the starting lineup might spark some offensive output. It ended up being a defensive showdown in the first period as the buzzer sounded with the score 0-0. GCU would find its offense in the second period putting up a pair of goals. The Ducks were unable to turn it around in the third period, surrendering another pair of scores for the final mark of 4-0 and a second consecutive shutout.

Game Two vs GCU followed a similar script with a new rotation of starters. A scoreless first period gave way to a barrage by GCU, putting up 3 points in the second. Mica Glass finally got the Ducks on the board in the third period to prevent the shutout. But there would be no heroic rally as the Antelopes would keep the Ducks on the defensive and even add another score for a final of 4-1.

Up Next

The next outing for the Ducks will be against the Rogue Valley Royals, a junior hockey team in Medford, OR. The teams take the ice Feb 2 and 3 at The RRRink - 1349 Center Dr, Medford, OR.