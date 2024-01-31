Oregon MTEN & WTEN Battle At The ITA Kickoffs

Men’s Tennis

The Oregon men traveled to Columbus, Ohio, for the ITA Kickoff hosted by Ohio State. The Ducks were coming off of a strong showing the previous weekend against Pacific and Seattle, where they dropped no matches.

Your @pac12 men’s tennis Player of the Week, Quinn Vandecasteele! #GoDucks



Quinn went 2-0 in both singles and doubles last weekend, including a top-20 doubles win against Pacific. pic.twitter.com/JQwd8sa5R0 — Oregon Men's Tennis (@OregonMTennis) January 23, 2024

Oregon faced Boise State on Friday, 1/26, and Vanderbilt on Sunday, 1/28.

The Ducks lost a close match to the Broncos on Friday. They picked up the double point with David Cierny/Ray Lo and Avi Shugar/Vlad Breazu winning their respective matches.

The men won the first two singles points with Lenn Luemkemann and Mathew Burton winning their matches, but Boise St. took the next three matches to bring the battle to a 3-3 tie and a showdown between Ray Lo and Jett Middleton. Middleton won the first set 7-6, but Lo came back to win the second 6-4. The third set was tightly contested and brought to a 6-6 tie. Ray Lo put up a fight and held off seven set points before ultimately dropping the third set in a 12-10 tiebreaker.

Here are the doubles results:

David Cierny/Ray Lo defeated Jan Lucca Marquardt/Caden Moortgat 6-3

defeated Jan Lucca Marquardt/Caden Moortgat 6-3 Avi Shugar/Vlad Breazu defreated John Chin/Jett Middleton 6-4

defreated John Chin/Jett Middleton 6-4 Sam Sippel/Jip van Assendelft defeated Mathew Burton/Quinn Vandecasteele 6-3

And the results of the singles matches:

#40 Sam Sippel defeated. #66 Quinn Vandecasteele 7-6 (8-6), 6-3

7-6 (8-6), 6-3 Jip van Assendelft defeated Vlad Breazu 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

4-6, 6-3, 6-1 James Van Herzeele defeated Zian Vanderstappen 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 6-3

7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 6-3 Mathew Burton defeated Jan Lucca Marquardt 6-1, 7-5

defeated Jan Lucca Marquardt 6-1, 7-5 Jett Middleton defeated Ray Lo 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (12-10)

7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (12-10) Lenn Luemkemann defeated John Chin (BSU) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

Oregon ended their play at the ITA Kickoff with a 4-2 loss to Vanderbilt. Much like the Friday match, the Duck took the doubles point and the first singles match, only to see their lead slip away with the Commodores taking the next four singles contests, and the match.

The doubles results against Vandy:

Quinn Vandecasteele/Mathew Burton defeated Jeremie Casabon/Nathan Cox 6-3

defeated Jeremie Casabon/Nathan Cox 6-3 Avi Shugar/Lachlan Roberston defeated Juan Lopez/Hugo Coquelin 6-4

defeated Juan Lopez/Hugo Coquelin 6-4 Joubert Klopper/Danil Panarin vs. Ray Lo/Lenn Luemkemann 5-3, unfinished

Results of the singles matches:

Vlad Breazu defeated Joubert Klopper 6-3, 6-3

defeated Joubert Klopper 6-3, 6-3 Danil Panarin defeated Quinn Vandecasteele 6-4, 6-3

6-4, 6-3 Juan Lopez vs. Zian Vanderstappen 5-7, 5-4, unfinished

5-7, 5-4, unfinished Nathan Cox defeated Mathew Burton 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Jeremie Casabon defeated Ray Lo 6-2, 7-5

6-2, 7-5 Hugo Coquelin defeated Lenn Luemkemann 6-1, 7(9)-6(7)

The Oregon men stay on the road to face Northwestern this coming Friday, 2/2.

Women’s Tennis

Oregon traveled to Chapel Hill as #1 North Carolina hosted the ITA Kickoff. The Ducks were 1-0 after the first weekend of the spring season and faced a tough challenge in taking on last year’s NCAA champions.

On Friday, 1/26, the Ducks battled the Tar Heels, but ultimately fell 0-4.

North Carolina prevailed in the doubles matches:

#1 Reese Brantmeier/Elizabeth Scotty defeated Uxia Martinez Moral/Sophie Luescher 6-0

6-0 #23 Fiona Crawley/Carson Tanguilig vs. Jo-Yee Chan/Nina Geissler 5-2, unfinished

5-2, unfinished #11 Reilly Tran/Abbey Forbes defeated Candela Aparisi/Karin Young 6-2.

North Carolina also won the singles matches:

#5 Reese Brantmeier vs. Sophie Luescher 6-4, 4-1, unfinished

6-4, 4-1, unfinished Fiona Crawley vs. Nina Geissler 6-1, 5-2, unfinished

6-1, 5-2, unfinished #9 Anika Yarlagadda defeated Olivia Symons 6-2, 6-1

6-2, 6-1 #44 Elizabeth Scotty defeated Uxia Martinez Moral 6-2, 6-1

6-2, 6-1 #41 Abbey Forbes defeated Jo-Yee Chan 6-1, 6-4, #32 Thea Rabman vs. Karin Young 6-4, 3-1, unfinished.

Uxia wins in straight sets at No. 5, 6-3, 6-0!



Ducks 2, 49ers 1 | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/GH9cpzxWaa — Oregon Women's Tennis (@OregonWTennis) January 28, 2024

On Saturday 1/27, Oregon took on #2 seed Charlotte. The Ducks fared better against the 49ers than against North Carolina. Oregon picked up the doubles point and were ahead 2-1 before Charlotte rallied for the 4-2 win.

Oregon prevailed in the doubles matches:

Lucia Quiterio/Ares Teixido Garcia defeated Uxia Martinez Moral/Sophie Luescher 6-4

6-4 Nina Geissler/Jo-Yee Chan defeated Shona Nakano/Sara Suchankova 6-3

defeated Shona Nakano/Sara Suchankova 6-3 Candela Aparisi/Karin Young defeated Emma Wilkins/Lucie Petruzelova 7-6 (8-6)

Uxia Martinez Moral picked up the first singles win. The Ducks battled, but could not maintain the lead and dropped the match on the Charlotte surge.

#98 Lucia Quiterio defeated Sophie Luescher 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

6-4, 5-7, 6-4 Lucie Petruzelova defeated Nina Geissler 6-4, 6-2

6-4, 6-2 Ares Teixido Garcia defeated Olivia Symons 6-4, 6-0

6-4, 6-0 Sara Suchankova defeated Jo-Yee Chan 3-6, 6-2, 7-5

3-6, 6-2, 7-5 Uxia Martinez Moral defeated Lucia Aranda 6-0, 6-3

defeated Lucia Aranda 6-0, 6-3 Shona Nakano vs. Karin Young 6-7 (0-7), 7-6 (7-3), 3-1, unfinished

The Oregon women return to Eugene for their next match against Eastern Washington on Friday, 2/2.