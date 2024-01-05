MBB: Ducks survive late push, beat Huskies

After a sweep of the LA schools in Eugene last week, Oregon’s confidence was building heading up to their least favorite place in the conference, that being the University of Washington campus in Seattle.

Fortunately, men’s basketball escaped with a W, at least keeping Dawg fans from having bragging rights on the hardwood.

Jermaine Couisnard, who tallied 16 points for Oregon, made the go-ahead basket on a driving layup with 12 seconds left to give the Ducks a two point lead.

UW had a good look at a corner three after a drive-and-kick for the win but drew only iron. Brennan Rigsby missed the front end of a 1-and-1 but with only 0.8 seconds left Washington could only manage a desperation heave that was nowhere near the basket. The final was 74-72.

It was a slow start for the Ducks, who trailed for a good portion of the first half as Washington shot the ball well. But in the second half, the Ducks surged ahead, fueled by some impressive defensive stops.

Still, the Huskies hit Oregon with a late flurry and the game was tied in the final minutes. But each time Oregon was able to come up with a big basket to maintain the lead.

Oregon again got great play from their blue-chip freshmen, as Jackson Shelstad tallied 17 points to lead the Ducks and Kwame Evans Jr notched 15 points.

Mookie Cook, the third of the fab freshmen, made his season debut and scored 4 points in six minutes played, both off of dunks.

Evans, still having to primarily play the five in relief of the recovering N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle, has become a force in the paint and Shelstad once again showed an elite command of the offense for a true freshman.

Oregon will square off with Washington State on Saturday evening before having an entire week off before hosting Cal (Stanford will not be making the trip to Eugene this year).