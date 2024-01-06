Oregon Women’s Basketball Loses To #2 UCLA

Oregon women’s basketball lost last night to undefeated #2 UCLA, 49-75.

Kennedi Williams gets the start in place of Chance Gray, who will miss tonight’s game due to injury. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/l0LBgTmMRy — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) January 6, 2024

The outcome was not a surprise. It became a foregone conclusion when it was announced that Chance Gray would not be playing, after being held out for concussion protocol.

Gray can usually be counted on for 15-20 points, and that doesn’t mean the Ducks would have necessarily gotten a win with her in, but with her out of the game there is no one else to step up and replace her offensive production.

Oregon did moderately well defensively except when it came to controlling the glass. The Bruins destroyed the Ducks in rebounds, especially with offensive boards.

UCLA had 46 rebounds to 27 for Oregon, and the margin was on the offensive boards. The Bruins had 21 offensive rebounds that translated into 13 second-chance points. The Ducks picked up a single offensive rebound off a missed free throw.

Oregon also struggled to control the ball, with 20 turnovers. Some of those were steals, of which UCLA had 12.

And some of them came from poor ball control by the Ducks, gifting UCLA the ball and a bucket.

UCLA completely owned the paint, with 40 points to 18 for Oregon.

Both teams shot for an even 40%, but UCLA had 75 attempts to 43 for Oregon. The Ducks shot a little better than the Bruins did from distance and at the line, but those categories did not have a significant bearing on the final score.

UCLA had four players shoot in double digits, led by Angela Dugalic with 17. She just missed a double-double, but fellow players Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts did finish the game with a double-double.

Phillipina Kyei was the scoring leader for the Ducks with 14 points.

Oregon has now lost five of their six losses by 20 or more points. The last time a Ducks team lost 5 in a season by 20 or more points? That was in Paul Westhead’s last season in 2013-14, where that team lost by 20 or more five times, ending that season 16-16 (6-12, Pac-12).

The Ducks may have Chance Gray back for Sunday’s game at USC, but that may not be enough against the #9 Trojans. USC snapped Oregon State’s undefeated streak last night, edging a tightly played game to a final of 56-54.

USC’s rise in the rankings is no surprise. You can read my preview from last August here. USC picked up the #1 recruit nationally with the commitment of Juju Watkins, and she has been explosive from the starting gun. Against the Beavers last night, Watkins lit up Oregon State for 28 points (5-5 at the line), and a single three-point shot contributed to that total. She was also 2nd on rebounds with six.

Graduate transfer Kayla Padilla scored 14 against the Beavers, going 5-6 (4-5 from distance).

USC is going to be a really tough out, but Oregon will attempt just that when the go to the Galen Center on Sunday, 1/7/24. Tipoff is at 12:00 pm PT and can be seen on Pac-12 Los Angeles.