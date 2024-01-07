Men’s Basketball: Ducks Down Cougars

The men of Oregon completed their swing through the Evergreen State with an 89-84 victory over the Cougars in Pullman to extend their current winning streak to five games. The Cougars used aggressive game play to keep it close, out scoring the Ducks 34-24 in the paint and attempting 27 free throws to only 14 for Oregon. Despite this, Washington State never led by more than 2 points, and missed their last chance to defeat the Ducks at home as a conference opponent.

Oregon’s shooting from the floor ultimately kept the Cougars at bay. The Ducks had a very respectable 58% accuracy from the floor, but far more impressively were just as accurate from beyond the arc making 14-24 three point shots. Brennan Rigsby was red hot from range, going 4-5 on three point shots and 7-9 in overall shooting to lead the team with 18 points in only 20 minutes of playing time. Kario Oquendo was even more impressive coming off the bench and going 5-5 from the floor, including 4-4 on three point shots to end with a total of 15 points in 18 minutes of action.

Jermaine Cousinard led the team with 7 rebounds and also scored 16 points. Point guard Jackson Shelstad continued one of the most impressive freshman campaigns Oregon has seen with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Touted 6’ 6” freshman Mookie Cook played in only his second game following a preseason injury, logging 7 minutes on the floor.

The Ducks have now swept the LA schools at home and Washington schools on the road to sit tied with Arizona State for 1st place in the Pac-12 conference. Oregon’s overall record of 12-3 is also tied with Arizona for best overall record among Pac-12 teams. With Mookie Cook now seeing playing time and N’Faly Dante expected back at some point this season, Oregon has the potential to be in good shape come March if they can maintain their momentum.