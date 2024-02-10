Oregon Ducks Saturday Mega Sports Roundup

Softball vs. Missouri State: 8-0

The Ducks continued their warm weather February tour in Clearwater, FL against the Bears in the first half of a Saturday double-header. Oregon continued its strong weekend after a disappointing season opening loss to Indiana and extended their winning streak to three games. Elise Sokolsky started on the mound for the Ducks and gave up 3 hits and no runs in 5 innings. Stevie Hansen came on in relief for the last two innings and gave up only 1 hit and no runs to finish the shutout. Oregon came on strong early, going up 1-0 after their first at bat and extending the lead to 4-0 by the middle of the 4th. Missouri State’s pitchers were exhausted by the seventh inning and the Ducks’ bats ignited for four runs to end any hope of a comeback.

Men’s Basketball vs. Washington State: 56 - 62

Oregon had a chance down by 3 points late, but when the Cougar’s Jaylen Wells missed the second of two free throws. But the Ducks couldn’t come down with the resulting rebound and were forced to foul immediately with the clock under thirty seconds. Washington State’s Myles Rice made both resulting free throws to seal the loss at home for Oregon. It was a disappointing result for the Ducks who ceded second place in the conference standings to the Cougars with the result.

Washington State seized the lead in the first half and never allowed Oregon to have control of the game afterwards. The Ducks made several runs to close the gap, but the Cougars responded each time. Oregon was never able to find their rhythm on offense, shooting a poor 36% from the field and a miserable 4-18 from beyond the arc. Rebounding and second chance points were able to keep Ducks within reach of Washington State through much of the game; but the Cougars more than made up for this by going 15-22 from the charity stripe as opposed to only 8-14 for the Ducks.

The men will be back in action next Saturday when they head north on I-5 to face Oregon State in their last visit to Gill Coliseum as a Pac-12 team. Tip off is 7pm and can be seen on Pac-12 Network.

Softball vs. Clemson: 2-3

Oregon, ranked #15, faced a stiff increase in competition in the back half of their double header against the #5 Tigers. Morgan Scott started on the mound and gave up 3 runs on 7 hits in five innings. The Ducks left KK Humphreys stranded on third base in the second inning, which allowed Clemson to take the lead in a decisive 2 run at bat in the 4th inning. Scott and the defense gave up no further runs, and Taylor Spencer gave up no hits when she came in as relief in the 6th inning. But Oregon’s offense all game long and was unable to generate a tying run.

Softball will be back in action tomorrow morning at 7am PST against Army. Fans can watch along on GC Stream.

Check back on ATQ later this week for recaps of all the weekend’s action!