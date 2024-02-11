Women’s Basketball vs Utah Watch Thread

Oregon (11-13, 2-9) at No. 20 Utah (17-7, 7-5)

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 12 p.m. PT | Huntsman Center (Salt Lake City, Utah)

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Play-by-play: Krista Blunk | Analyst: Charli Turner Thorne

Radio: Oregon Sports Network (Eugene: KUGN 98.1 | Portland: KPAM 860 AM)

Play-by-play: Chris Clayton

Series History

Oregon holds the advantage in the all-time series against UU with a record of 24 wins to 12 losses, including a 7-7 record in Salt Lake City. While UU has secured victory in the last three encounters overall, Oregon has dominated in recent history, winning 13 of the last 16 meetings and claiming victory in the past five matchups on the road.