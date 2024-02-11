Duck Softball Smashes Army in Record-Setting Performance

No. 15 Oregon hit an impressive seven doubles, tying the school record, including an individual record three doubles by Ariel Carlson. The Ducks dominated the game, defeating Army 12-1 in just five innings at the NFCA Leadoff Classic hosted at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, FL on Sunday. Carlson’s exceptional weekend performance earned her a spot on the all-tournament team, boasting a total of 10 RBI.

The game unfolded with a tense start, remaining scoreless for the first two innings before the Ducks bats came alive in the third. Kai Luschar ignited the scoring spree with a single, followed by a steal and a walk to Emma Kauf. Carlson then launched her first double of the game down the right field line, bringing both runners home.

The momentum continued as Oregon’s offense surged, posting a nine-run fifth inning fueled by five doubles. Carlson’s stellar performance continued with two more doubles in the same inning, contributing to a commanding 12-1 lead. The game also saw impressive pitching performances, with Taylour Spencer securing her second win of the weekend after pitching 2.2 innings of no-hit ball. Notably, Carlson, Kai Luschar, and Kedre Luschar each recorded three hits in the game, while Bird and Wong provided valuable contributions with two hits apiece.

Carlson’s three doubles tied a school record, previously achieved by Kailee Cuico and Terra McGowan. Oregon’s dominant display marked the fourth time in program history that the team hit seven doubles in a game.

Up Next

Oregon heads to San Diego for the Campbell/Cartier Classic, where they will face Texas A&M, Loyola Marymount, and No. 24 San Diego State starting Friday.