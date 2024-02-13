Ducks Acrobatics & Tumbling Soar Past No. 9 Hawai’i Pacific

In a showdown at Matthew Knight Arena, the No. 2-ranked Oregon acrobatics & tumbling squad staged a remarkable comeback to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against No. 9 Hawai’i Pacific.

Despite facing adversity throughout the meet, the Ducks (1-0) demonstrated their resilience and determination to secure a dramatic win over the Sharks (0-1) in front of the home crowd.

The Comeback Unfolds

Trailing after a setback in the six-element acro heat, the Ducks found themselves behind as Hawai’i Pacific seized the lead. However, Oregon rallied back, claiming victories in the pyramid and toss events to keep their hopes alive. Entering the final event, they faced an uphill battle, trailing 176.050-175.250.

Synchronized Toss leading the way with a 9.70! pic.twitter.com/0HGcltbGus — Oregon Acro&Tumbling (@OregonAcroTumb) February 11, 2024

The Ducks delivered a nealry flawless team event, earning a score of 85.52. This tally secured a thrilling 260.500-254.130 comeback triumph for Oregon.

Key Moments

The Ducks’ journey to victory was marked by standout performances. In the compulsory event, they surged ahead with impressive scores, courtesy of freshmen Emily Rezner and Bella Swarthout. Despite facing challenges in the acro event, Oregon showcased resilience, with Bethany Glick and transfers Charlotte Lippa and Niya Hewitt delivering standout displays.

Kaylie Barrera led the way for Oregon with this Open Pass! pic.twitter.com/ad3oW4Qh9i — Oregon Acro&Tumbling (@OregonAcroTumb) February 11, 2024

The Ducks continued to chip away at the deficit in the pyramid event with stellar performances from Emma Keogh and Makena Carrion. Although Hawai’i Pacific posed a formidable challenge, the Ducks refused to falter, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

Sealing the Victory

With nearly a thousand supporters behind them, the Ducks rose to the occasion in the team event. Fueled by adrenaline and determination, they left everything on the mat, ultimately clinching a remarkable comeback victory and igniting celebrations amongst their loyal fans.

Season Outlook

Excitement fills the air as the Oregon Ducks gear up for another season, despite the departure of 13 letterwinners. But the team boasts the return of two formidable stars: Makena Carrion and Rickelle Henderson.

Carrion, hailed as a 2023 NCATA All-American, showcased her prowess across nine meets last season, dominating in compulsory, acro, pyramid, toss, and team events. Meanwhile, Henderson, the electrifying tumbler from Katy, Texas, made history at the NCATA Individual Event Championships. As a freshman phenom, she seized the six-element tumbling pass title, scoring an impressive 9.750.

Susnara Continues to Build

Under the guidance of head coach Taylor Susnara, the Ducks finished the 2023 season with a commendable 6-3 record. They returned to the NCATA finals for the first time since 2019. With Susnara’s leadership, the Ducks secured the No. 2 seed for the 2023 NCATA National Championships, a significant climb from their No. 5 seed in her inaugural season. Susnara’s history with the Ducks, as a former three-time NCATA All-American and assistant coach, brings invaluable experience to the team. Under her tutelage, three athletes have earned All-American honors, including 2022 NCATA Freshman of the Year Blessyn McMorris, along with three individual event titles.

Novak Accepts New Role

Transitioning from star athlete to assistant coach, Karly Nowak embarks on a new chapter with the Oregon Ducks. Following her stellar tenure with the team from 2020-23, where she earned recognition as a 2023 NCATA All-American, Nowak brings a wealth of experience to her coaching role. Armed with a degree in human physiology from UO, Nowak’s versatile skills as a top, base, and tumbler offer invaluable insights to the coaching staff. As the Ducks aim for greatness, Nowak’s transition from standout player to mentor promises to be a game-changer for the team’s success.

Up Next

The Ducks head to Waco, TX on Feb 25th to take on the Baylor Bears.