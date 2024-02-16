Quacking the Roster: QB Transfer Dante Moore

Moore was recruited to UCLA last cycle as a 5-star (.9977) in the 24/7 composite, flipping his commitment from Oregon just before early signing day in December of 2022. Head coach Chip Kelly, for reasons predicted and explained months in advance by the more clear-eyed observers of the Bruins, rotated between multiple quarterbacks in his first season without five-year starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson, at no point finding a workable solution for his offense. As expected, Moore played in nine games: as the starter in five, with the majority of reps in another two, and a handful of garbage time reps as a backup after getting benched in two more. He transferred out prior to the bowl game and has four years to play three of remaining eligibility.

With a remarkably soft schedule schedule that missed Oregon and Washington, UCLA only had to face an injured Utah, a rebuilding ASU, OSU, and Arizona, and rivalry games against Cal and USC that had inexplicably retained ineffective head and defensive coaches, respectively, to make the title game. Many outside observers described UCLA as a dark horse to win the Pac-12 and make the playoffs, as long as they could satisfactorily replace their quarterback and offensive line departures to the NFL. Naturally, Kelly did none of those things and went 1-5 against those teams, and by the end of the season many Bruin fans unironically speculated that Kelly was trying to get fired.

As it is every year, charting all of UCLA’s games in 2023 has been a trying experience, but in an especially exhaustive effort this Winter I acquired the all-22 film of every UCLA game, which will be incorporated in the video documentation of this article. Later this offseason when I preview UCLA’s 2024 team I’ll fully write up what I think did and didn’t work in 2023. For the purposes of contextualizing Moore’s play in 2023, it’ll suffice to understand just two things about the surrounding offense Kelly put him in: first, the offensive line play was atrocious, as per usual Kelly did no recruiting or development and attempted to just plug in multiple poorly performing transfers with typical results.

Second, the playbooks Kelly has been designing for the previous five years (and earlier, in the NFL and at Oregon) while schematically fascinating and coherent in the run game, are in my opinion adequately described as “one (maybe two) read and then run” without the full set of progressions and options familiar to any post-Coryell passing system. That makes Kelly’s passing offense great for a phenomenal scrambler like Thompson-Robinson to bail him out, but terrible for a preternatural pocket passer like Moore – it was to be an interesting challenge for Kelly to re-invent himself and write a playbook that fit Moore’s skillset, and after studying the tape I don’t think he met it.

That made watching this film like jumping between the hot tub and the ice bath. There is an incredible amount of potential here, shown off with plays of astonishing talent, immediately followed by the inevitable catastrophes when a rookie is put in a half-baked offensive design with a fraction of the necessary supporting pieces.

The talent that Moore displays from the pocket is exceptional, and he has quite possibly the highest ceiling as a passer that I’ve ever seen. I have never in my life watched a quarterback generate so much effortless power with such a quiet base. His deep downfield throws are perfectly accurate, his release is nearly instantaneous, and his windup has absolutely no grind. I could fill an article three times this length with jaw-dropping throws; this representative sample will have to do:

(Reminder – you can use the button in the lower right corner to control playback speed)

:00 – Watch how his core is loaded and he transfers power with a plant step that doesn’t exceed his shoulderwidth. That makes Moore’s windup so fast and smooth, it’s like he’s just flicking his wrist and the ball flies out on the perfect arc to lead the receiver under the ball and into the endzone in stride. This is clinical film on the deep ball. :18 – At the Elite 11 they make QBs run the rail shot drill over and over – far hash, over the DB, back shoulder high and away, and spaced right up against the sideline. In three-dimensional space this is placing the ball in the smallest possible target, a few inches too far or near on any axis puts it in danger of break-up or interception. Moore makes it look trivial. :31 – Absolutely perfect timing, loads at the top of his nine-yard drop, whisper-quiet base, 35-yard arc to the sideline in rhythm. :49 – The protection against this sim is pretty poor, and with the OLB dropping out Moore has to arc it over him – a harder job and less time to do it. His lightning-fast release makes that possible.

Moore gets pretty high marks on my tally sheet for throw selection – reviewing the all-22, I was able to go through how the passing pattern worked on each play and his progressions within it, and I don’t have a single rep in which he voluntarily went outside the structure of the offense or misunderstood the play design, and it was very rare that I thought he missed seeing a superior throw coming open and progressed to an inferior one. Working from the pocket, I consistently saw fairly high level processing for a freshman – quickly and accurately reading the field to make the proper throw against the defense – albeit with some obvious room to improve. Some examples:

:00 – Three-level read to the near sideline on this play, with the defense in disguised zone. Proper read of the box safety coming off the initial alignment over the No.2 and onto the back in the flat and putting it over him and the backer for the toe-tap on the sideline out-route. :11 – 4th down, gotta have it. Trips to the boundary, nickel blitz with the backer green dogging and the field DE bailing (uselessly) against back and TE staying in to protect. Moore correctly reads the defense is well leveraged against the post but the backer is hopelessly out of position, so it’s just a question of what the corner will do. As soon as the wheel takes him deep (alas, no easy TD) he takes the conversion in the flat. :30 – Cover-1 blitz, the backer covering the TE is way too far outside leveraged (there probably should have been a switch call when the back crossed over), and the No.2 helpfully points out his man is following him away from the drag on the fake screen. Good read for a big gain through the air and then extra as the former Duck TE gives the defense the Lance Mitchell treatment. :48 – Working through his progressions here to find the cover-7 hole, this pattern (which I saw for the first time in week 13) puts the corner, field safety, backer, and nickel in tension on the three-level read. With the backer bailing deep and the corner staying outside (that’s a choice), the No.1 can curl back in without anyone in the lane.

In terms of comportment and instincts, Moore is pretty cool and prefers to trust his arm on the long ball. My subjective opinion from watching his tape is that he knows what his arm talent is, and he wants to use it to solve most problems as opposed to scrambling, checking it down, or otherwise taking a conservative approach. I don’t read a lot of recklessness or “gunslinging” to his play (which some might infer from his high interception count; I’ll examine those more closely below but all of the ones that were on him I tended to think were rookie defensive read errors rather than incaution or foolhardiness), simply an entirely appropriate confidence that his arm is the best tool for advancing the ball. This is most evident when under pressure:

:00 – Three-man rush, the center is being bunnyhopped straight back into Moore and he’s hit as he releases, but it’s out quick and accurately over the leaping zone defender for a 1st down on the comeback with proper timing on the receiver’s break. :12 – The FCS opponent’s green dog blasts Moore the instant before he releases the ball, if his windup were a microsecond slower it would have been affected and the ball off target. :26 – Three different DL have a bead on Moore just before he releases but he’s unconcerned, getting off another perfect hole shot between the DBs against the sideline. :39 – Here’s Y-cross with every other receiver as a decoy/blocker – calling it a Kelly staple would be a radical understatement – and the line might as well not be on the field for how well it’s picking up the blitz. Moore throws the TD over the backer as he’s being driven to the ground.

About 13% of Moore’s downfield passing attempts were throws made from outside the pocket, either on designed rollouts or scrambles out of pocket collapses. He was pretty accurate on the hoof - excluding deliberate throwaways, he completed 68% of those attempts. It’s a smaller sample, but it appeared that Moore retained all of his long ball power and accuracy on such throws because he really doesn’t need to engage his base much at all in his windup. There were a few throws he looked uncomfortable on – midrange, flat-arc to the left always gives righties difficulty – but ultimately he had a perfectly even distribution of going to his left and to his right during meaningful play, and equally high completion percentages on both sides. Some examples:

:00 – The line’s making a hash of this double twist from the defense on the mesh-sit. A QB with less confidence in his arm would probably spin out to the field, away from the rusher and towards the short option, but Moore runs to the boundary and hits the deep drag without setting his feet, great placement against the sideline. :17 – Something of a YOLO game situation but what a throw, rolling to his left and telling his TE to gain depth on the box safety trailing him – he wants even more room to space it out. :35 – Designed rollout high-low read from 12-pers, with one TE blocker and two deep decoys to run off the field corner and safeties. The low read is easier, that backer doesn’t have the lateral speed to keep up with the back, but Moore wants the high read to the other TE over a couple defenders and in front of the boundary corner, sidearming it for a better arm angle around the end without setting his feet. :47 – Half-roll left behind a bunch of frontside protection but nothing on the backside, the No.1 runs off the corner so Moore needs to place this low and away from the DB to convert the 4th down. This wouldn’t be tough if he had an extra beat to set and point his hips but doing it in an open jumping stance is not easy at all.

I don’t have much film to assess Moore as a runner. The one major concession Kelly made in playbook design was removing almost all of the read-option runs, so I only have a handful of designed carries for Moore. There are quite a few scrambles on film, though on most of them he keeps his eyes downfield and tries to throw it once he’s out of the tackle box. From what film does exist of Moore running the ball, I don’t think he has elite breakaway speed and I wouldn’t classify him as a dual-threat QB. But he’s still a pretty good athlete, certainly no statue in the pocket, and he’s got a good first step … if anything I think Kelly went too far in not letting him run the ball a couple times per game to keep the defense honest. Some examples:

:00 – The Bruins’ 5th year starting center still doesn’t know how to set his feet and re-anchor on blitz pickup and so gets knocked on his backside like a freshman. Moore sees it coming — and that none of his receivers are creating an inch of separation against man coverage — and outruns the defense to dive for the 1st down conversion. :18 – Based on how this play was run throughout the rest of the year, I think the TE messes up by blocking the end here – he’s supposed to bluff him then either block the safety for a QB run or go out for an RPO pass. So I think the initial read is of the (should be) unblocked end, who’s crashing so it’s correct to pull, but then Moore finds the safety is unoccupied by the TE and has to cut back inside of him to get what he can, which is still five yards on 1st & 10. Good decision-making and athleticism on display, once the design vs execution was sorted out. :28 – The rare clean pocket on a blitz, this is probably an improvised QB decision to just run into open grass with the backers occupied and everybody’s backs turned because it’ll be easier than waiting for the pattern to come open. Moore beats the high safety to the line to gain, though his timing on the hop could use some work. :42 – The stacked DBs to the boundary are a dead giveaway of pressure from that side. Because of the OLB bailing to the other side and then taking the back, there’s a nice window to just outrun the ILB to the line to gain and plenty more. I like the slide to protect himself but there’s five more yards to safely gain here going to the sideline.

UCLA’s passing offense was highly inefficient in 2023, with a 43.9% overall success rate across all quarterbacks in meaningful play, averaging a mediocre 7.0 adjusted YPA. Moore was the least efficient of any of the three main QBs at 40%, though #9 QB Schlee wasn’t much better at 42.5% (and significantly worse in YPA at 5.6), and #4 QB Garbers barely broke even at 53%. Significantly dragging all of their numbers down was how miserably ineffective UCLA’s screen game was, just a 33% success rate regardless of QB throughout the year, almost entirely on just awful perimeter blocking (I have no inaccurate screen passes from Moore and only one from Garbers).

Moore significantly overperformed the rest of the unit in explosive passing at 21% of his attempts gaining 15+ yards, a championship caliber figure, while Garbers was at 16% and Schlee 12.5%, which are mediocre to bad. However, Moore was far more susceptible to incompletions and sacks due to pass protection breakdowns, with 44% of his unsuccessful downfield passing plays failing for that reason compared to a number in the 30s for the other two QBs. (Any of those figures is absurdly high, reflecting just horrendous line play; for context it was 19% at Oregon in 2023.) Each of the three QBs had similar percentages of failed downfield passing plays due to receiver problems like drops or route running issues (about 20%, they really only had high-level wideout), as well as miscellaneous matters like great defensive plays or inappropriate playcalls (about 18%).

The veterans Garbers and Schlee made fewer mental errors than Moore, but still wound up with a higher proportion of failed downfield passing plays that were the primarily QB’s fault at around 25% apiece due to less arm strength and accuracy – that is, fewer dumb throws but a lot more just bad throws. The true freshman Moore came in at about 18% QB error, which is higher than the expected amount for championship-level QBs but only by three or four points. It was almost entirely on mental mistakes, very few inaccurate or weak throws, but many of those were the worst kind of interceptions that led to defensive scores either directly or through short fields.

It’s impossible to overstate how much “the Bruins of it all” complicates the already difficult task of projecting how a true freshman QB might develop from this film. Everything about UCLA’s offense meant Moore was fighting an uphill battle – an inartfully designed playbook for his skillset, talent deficiencies around him, and constant appalling protection breakdowns. I trust the reader will appreciate mastering my outrage at this situation and documenting only a few examples:

:00 – The only grosser pattern in football than four hitches with nobody open is five hitches, but they needed the back in to help with the sim since the RT has fallen over after taking a wide high stance and getting his foot stepped on. :22 – It’s 3rd & 6 and somehow UCLA didn’t expect a blitz from Wazzu, it’s not picked up and there’s no hot route. They send multiple TEs into a slow developing mesh-sit plus orbit motion and RB wheel to the boundary, with nobody to help in protection or to be immediately available for an outlet. I saw Kelly run this sort of thing for years with Thompson-Robinson and he’d get bailed out by the QB being the best athlete on the field just scrambling out of the poor playcall and lousy protection, but no dice with a pocket passer. :36 – Moore drops 11 yards behind seven-man protection and the Beavs still get two guys through (and probably should have a holding flag on the center). Moore’s arm is hit and the redirected ball is intercepted. :48 – Cal averaged 1.5 sacks per game against every other opponent in 2023, which would be around 120th nationally, but got six against UCLA. Here the RT is flagged for taking one OLB’s helmet off, I don’t know what the LT is doing with the other OLB who hits Moore, and the back drops the pass. The high angle shows nobody getting open except maybe the X on the seven-yard hitch … on 3rd & 17.

With that laid out, I believe I can isolate three major categories of Moore’s play that need to be improved. First, his rate of taking sacks, even when accounting for the elevated pressure rate from inadequate line protection, is much too high. Escaping pressure is a valuable skill for any QB regardless of the line and it requires mental processing and practice, not just physical athleticism. I think Moore has the latter, and indeed I have plenty of plays in which he successfully spins out of pressure to the correct side of the field given the defensive alignment and makes a great improvised play with his arm or his legs. But he also showed a consistent habit of ineffectively trying to take the front door out of a collapsing pocket which basically never worked, and I was surprised that UCLA’s coaches didn’t take a harder line trying to train him away from doing so. Some examples:

:00 – The center is getting dumped in Moore’s lap and the RG is getting dogwalked, there’s no room here to run up the middle (though there isn’t to spin out to the left or right, either). Best shot is retreating a bit and then hitting the dumpoff over the middle or just dirting it at his feet. :10 – The blitz pickup here is alright, the issue is the timing – the throw should be to the No.2 and Moore should know it by presnap leverage, which the CB over the No.1 confirms when he turns his back and runs with him in man. The ball needs to be out quick, as soon as the No.2 breaks … I have no idea why he’s trying to run here and I don’t think this is a designed draw since there’s no blocking and no one to take care of the LB. :23 – I don’t have a lot of “happy feet” plays on my tally sheet (there has to be a clean pocket for that) but this counts, there are 1st down throws available to the X or TE … Moore is just feeling phantom pressure from the sim and taking off through a non-existent escape lane. :41 – The right side is collapsing on this blitz but Moore could spin out to his left pretty cleanly, and with cover-1 he’s got a good shot of making it or at least creating a 4th & short. Challenging the delayed LB blitzer up the middle isn’t the smart move.

The second area to work on is interceptions. Moore threw nine of them in 2023, including three pick-sixes. Two of those picks, in my opinion, weren’t really his fault – one is in the video above and the other is similar to it, an attempted throwaway where he gets hit as he releases. There’s also some bad luck involved here, in that I have no “SHBP” codes on my sheet where Moore threw an interceptable ball that the defense should have picked off but didn’t, meaning that 100% of the time he put the ball in danger the defense came away with it. Still, it works out to about a 4.5% rate of interceptable throws per downfield attempt … ideally that number is zero, but in my experience most high level quarterbacks keep it under 3%, which in Moore’s case would have been at least three fewer in 2023. Here are some examples of the types of decisions to avoid:

:00 – This is zone coverage, not man, and that’s pretty clear well before Moore throws this. He needs to keep working his eyes because the LB is reading them the whole way; if Moore had set him up with a pump to open either of the throws over the middle that would have been a great play but this is the opposite of that. :13 – The blocking is pretty bad here and the TE is driven into Moore as he’s releasing, causing it to float and get picked off. But he shouldn’t be let off the hook, he’s staring down the post with man coverage running to a high safety - it’s too risky of a throw even from a clean pocket. :32 – This is a pretty rookie mistake, it’s off man coverage and the CB is staring into the backfield the whole time. There’s absolutely no way Moore is going to beat him, only the world’s worst CB would fail to drive on the ball and pick it off. :42 – Look at the boundary safety in zone in cover-3, he’s hanging back not racing upfield to cover the RB. This isn’t the throw, Moore should hit the RB or the H-back underneath. Coverage like this is what “take what the defense gives you” is referring to – Cal has all its resources back against the endzone throw and Moore is too greedy on this play.

The final category to work on is just generally getting savvier as a passer. That this defies easy description is, in a way, a good sign for Moore – there’s no throughline here to explain a consistent weakness, or spikes in the data identifying a particular type of throw with which he struggles. The extra couple of points in QB error rate over the standard number for high level players, in my opinion, simply comes down to needing more time to study, practice, and develop – there’s a reason it’s extremely rare for true freshman QBs to get the start, at least from wiser coaches.

The gap in performance between Moore’s 2023 level and where a player of his talent ought to be is comprised almost entirely of incomplete (or complete but unproductive) passes in which a better throw is available if he identifies it, and getting smarter about such things is the name of the game. Some examples: